You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 687 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 26 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA

AMELIA                CHESTERFIELD
CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS                    CITY OF RICHMOND
CUMBERLAND            FLUVANNA              GOOCHLAND
HANOVER               HENRICO               LOUISA
POWHATAN              PRINCE EDWARD

IN EAST CENTRAL VIRGINIA

ESSEX                 KING WILLIAM          KING AND QUEEN
RICHMOND              WESTMORELAND

IN NORTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA

CAROLINE

IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA

BRUNSWICK             CITY OF PETERSBURG    DINWIDDIE
LUNENBURG             MECKLENBURG           NOTTOWAY

IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA

CITY OF EMPORIA       GREENSVILLE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMELIA COURTHOUSE, ANGOLA, ANTE,
BEACH, BON AIR, BRAYS FORK, BRUNSWICK, BUFFORD CROSSROADS,
BURRUSS CORNER, CARET, CEDAR FORK, CENTER CROSS, CHAMPLAIN,
CHASE CITY, CHESTER, CHESTERFIELD, CHULA, CLANCIE, CLARESVILLE,
CLARKSVILLE, COLONIAL BEACH, COLONIAL HEIGHTS, CORBIN,
COWIE CORNER, CREWE, DAWN, DENARO, DRAGONVILLE, DUNBROOKE,
DUNNSVILLE, DURAND, EARLS, EDGERTON, EMPORIA, EMPORIA AIRPORT,
EMPORIA RESERVOIR, FARMVILLE, GLEN ALLEN, GOOCHLAND, GREEN PLAIN,
GRESSIT, GUINEA MILLS, HAWK, HOWERTONS, JETERSVILLE, KENBRIDGE,
KING AND QUEEN COURT HOUSE, LAKE MONTICELLO, LAWRENCEVILLE,
LITTLE PLYMOUTH, LOUISA, MANNBORO, MASCOT, MATTAPONI,
MEADOWVILLE, MECHANICSVILLE, MIDLOTHIAN, MINERAL, MOSELEY,
PETERSBURG, POWHATAN, RAINES TAVERN, REAMS, REEDS, RICHMOND,
SANDSTON, SCOTTS FORK, SOUTH HILL, STODDERT, TRIPLET, VALENTINES,
VICTORIA, WARSAW, WEST POINT, AND WHITE PLAINS.
breaking hot alert featured

8:20 PM UPDATE: Severe storms closing in on metro Richmond over the next hour, tornadoes possible across the Piedmont

  • 0
  • 2 min to read
torwatch 1.JPG

As of 7:15 p.m. Oct. 31: areas in pink are under a tornado watch until later this evening. Conditions will be favorable for a few tornadoes to form, but the more widespread threat will be damaging straight-line wind gusts.

 Boyer, John

Dramatic weather changes are unfolding across Virginia this Halloween night.

A line of storms containing damaging winds and heavy rain – and possibly a few tornadoes – will continue sweeping eastward toward metro Richmond this evening.

These storms will be strong enough to blow down trees, loose decorations and power lines.

Over the next two hours, tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings could come and go frequently in our region. Be ready. Make sure you have ways to receive those alerts from trusted sources: here is more information about how to stay informed.

8:20 p.m. update

• Several severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings are in effect for central Virginia between Louisa and Mecklenburg - essentially, much of the area immediately west of metro Richmond. Radar indicates several areas of rotation and possible tornadoes.

• The line of thunderstorms is moving northeast at 50 to 70 mph. Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover and Richmond will see conditions deteriorate between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., from west to east.

• A tornado watch remains in effect for metro Richmond until 11 p.m. A watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form in and near the region, though strong straight-line winds could turn out to be the more widespread issue. If a warning is issued, that means a storm is on the way for your location.

• The window for spending time outside in metro Richmond is now rapidly closing. If a warning is issued for your location, that means it's time to get inside.

• Much of the rest of the state is also under a tornado watch this evening. If you have plans to travel this evening, make sure you're able to receive and heed weather alerts. Farther east in Tidewater, the worst weather will hold off until late evening or the early morning hours of Friday.

Check this story for more updates this evening.

Hazards

Damaging wind will be the most widespread concern, but a few tornadoes can't be ruled out somewhere in the Piedmont region. These storms may produce little or no lightning, but that could also be a hazard for anyone caught outside.

As of Thursday morning, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center predicted an "enhanced" risk of severe storms across Virginia's Piedmont region, or a 3 on their 0-5 scale.

That's a relatively high storm potential for this time of year.

Severe weather chances diminish farther east across Tidewater, as the storms are expected to weaken later in the night.

Oct. 31 severe outlook

Severe weather risk categories for Thursday, Oct. 31.

Poorly drained and low-lying areas could also see minor flooding, though the rain will be too brief to cause major flooding concerns.

Conditions will already be breezy ahead of the storms and will stay blustery after they depart.

During the evening, expect a warm wind from the south gusting to 40 mph. Winds will shift to the west once the cold front passes, with gusts to 40 to 50 mph through the late evening hours.

The storms will also bring a sharp drop in temperatures, from lower to mid-70s in the early evening to 50s by midnight. Temperatures could fall by 15 degrees in one hour as the storms pass.

Showers will taper before daybreak.

Get the Virginia Politics Insider email update every evening during the GA and weekly all year

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News