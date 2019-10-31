8:20 PM UPDATE: Severe storms closing in on metro Richmond over the next hour, tornadoes possible across the Piedmont

Dramatic weather changes are unfolding across Virginia this Halloween night.
A line of storms containing damaging winds and heavy rain – and possibly a few tornadoes – will continue sweeping eastward toward metro Richmond this evening.
These storms will be strong enough to blow down trees, loose decorations and power lines.
Over the next two hours, tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings could come and go frequently in our region. Be ready. Make sure you have ways to receive those alerts from trusted sources: here is more information about how to stay informed.
8:20 p.m. update
• Several severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings are in effect for central Virginia between Louisa and Mecklenburg - essentially, much of the area immediately west of metro Richmond. Radar indicates several areas of rotation and possible tornadoes.
• The line of thunderstorms is moving northeast at 50 to 70 mph. Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover and Richmond will see conditions deteriorate between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., from west to east.
• A tornado watch remains in effect for metro Richmond until 11 p.m. A watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form in and near the region, though strong straight-line winds could turn out to be the more widespread issue. If a warning is issued, that means a storm is on the way for your location.
• The window for spending time outside in metro Richmond is now rapidly closing. If a warning is issued for your location, that means it's time to get inside.
• Much of the rest of the state is also under a tornado watch this evening. If you have plans to travel this evening, make sure you're able to receive and heed weather alerts. Farther east in Tidewater, the worst weather will hold off until late evening or the early morning hours of Friday.
Check this story for more updates this evening.
Hazards
Damaging wind will be the most widespread concern, but a few tornadoes can't be ruled out somewhere in the Piedmont region. These storms may produce little or no lightning, but that could also be a hazard for anyone caught outside.
As of Thursday morning, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center predicted an "enhanced" risk of severe storms across Virginia's Piedmont region, or a 3 on their 0-5 scale.
That's a relatively high storm potential for this time of year.
Severe weather chances diminish farther east across Tidewater, as the storms are expected to weaken later in the night.
Poorly drained and low-lying areas could also see minor flooding, though the rain will be too brief to cause major flooding concerns.
Conditions will already be breezy ahead of the storms and will stay blustery after they depart.
During the evening, expect a warm wind from the south gusting to 40 mph. Winds will shift to the west once the cold front passes, with gusts to 40 to 50 mph through the late evening hours.
The storms will also bring a sharp drop in temperatures, from lower to mid-70s in the early evening to 50s by midnight. Temperatures could fall by 15 degrees in one hour as the storms pass.
Showers will taper before daybreak.
