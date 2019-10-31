9:30 PM UPDATE: Storms now rumbling away from metro Richmond, but the strongest activity is still hitting Southside Va.

You are the owner of this article.
TORNADO WATCH 687 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA

NORTHAMPTON

IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 28 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA

AMELIA                CHESTERFIELD
CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS                    CITY OF RICHMOND
GOOCHLAND             HANOVER               HENRICO
LOUISA                POWHATAN

IN EAST CENTRAL VIRGINIA

CHARLES CITY          ESSEX                 KING WILLIAM
KING AND QUEEN        NEW KENT              RICHMOND
WESTMORELAND

IN NORTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA

CAROLINE

IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA

BRUNSWICK             CITY OF PETERSBURG    DINWIDDIE
NOTTOWAY              PRINCE GEORGE

IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA

CITY OF EMPORIA       GREENSVILLE           JAMES CITY
SOUTHAMPTON           SURRY                 SUSSEX

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMELIA COURTHOUSE, ANTE,
BACONS CASTLE, BARHAM, BARNETTS, BEACH, BON AIR, BOOTH FORK,
BOTTOMS BRIDGE, BOYKINS, BRAYS FORK, BROWNS CORNER, BRUNSWICK,
BRYANTOWN, BUFFORD CROSSROADS, BURRUSS CORNER, BUSCH GARDENS,
CARET, CEDAR FORK, CENTER CROSS, CENTERVILLE, CHAMPLAIN, CHESTER,
CHESTERFIELD, CHIPPOKES STATE PARK, CHRISTENSONS CORNER, CHULA,
CLANCIE, CLARESVILLE, COLONIAL BEACH, COLONIAL HEIGHTS, CORBIN,
COURTLAND, COWIE CORNER, CREWE, CROAKER, DAWN, DENARO,
DRAGONVILLE, DUNBROOKE, DUNNSVILLE, DURAND, EAGLETOWN, EARLS,
EDGERTON, EMPORIA, EMPORIA AIRPORT, EMPORIA RESERVOIR, EWELL,
FIVE FORKS, FORT LEE, GARYSBURG, GASTON, GLEN ALLEN, GOOCHLAND,
GREEN PLAIN, GRESSIT, GROVE, GUM FORKS, GWALTNEY CORNER,
HOG ISLAND GAME RESERVE, HOWERTONS, IVOR, JETERSVILLE,
KING AND QUEEN COURT HOUSE, LAWRENCEVILLE, LITTLE PLYMOUTH,
LOUISA, MANNBORO, MASCOT, MATTAPONI, MEADOWVILLE, MECHANICSVILLE,
MIDLOTHIAN, MINERAL, MOSELEY, MOUNTCASTLE, NEW KENT AIRPORT,
ORAPAX FARMS, PETERSBURG, POOLESVILLE, POWHATAN, QUINTON, REAMS,
RICH SQUARE, RICHMOND, ROXBURY, SANDSTON, SCOTTS FORK,
TALLEYSVILLE, TRIPLET, VALENTINES, VULTARE, WAKEFIELD, WARSAW,
WAVERLY, WAYSIDE, WEST POINT, AND WHITE PLAINS.
9:30 PM UPDATE: Storms now rumbling away from metro Richmond, but the strongest activity is still hitting Southside Va.

Dramatic weather changes are unfolding across Virginia this Halloween night.

A line of storms containing damaging winds and heavy rain – and possibly a few tornadoes – will continue sweeping eastward through central and eastern portions of the state this evening.

These storms will be strong enough to blow down trees, loose decorations and power lines.

Over the next hour or so, tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings could come and go frequently in central Virginia. Be ready. Make sure you have ways to receive those alerts from trusted sources: here is more information about how to stay informed.

9:30 p.m. update

• The storm rumbling across metro Richmond is not hitting severe levels or showing signs of rotation at this time, though eastern sections of Henrico and Chesterfield are not entirely in the clear yet. At a minimum, expect more moderate-to-heavy rain and gusts to 40 mph across Henrico, Hanover, Chesterfield and Richmond over the next 20 minutes. This was the height of the storm, but we could see a lull followed by a weaker "round two" in the 10 p.m. hour. The threat for severe weather is now lower for Richmond and points west, but continues for Tidewater and southeastern Virginia.

• There are no active tornado warnings in our region as of 9:25 p.m., but the line moving into Southside Virginia has a history of embedded rotation. Over the past two hours, there have been several tornado warnings across that region but no confirmation of any touchdowns.

• A severe thunderstorm over Dinwiddie County is moving northeast at 60 mph toward the Tri-Cities.

• These storms have a history of bringing down trees across the Piedmont, according to reports relayed by the National Weather Service.

• A tornado watch remains in effect for metro Richmond until 11 p.m. A watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form in and near the region, though strong straight-line winds could turn out to be the more widespread issue. If a warning is issued for your location, that means it's time to get inside.

• Much of the rest of the state is also under a tornado watch or severe thunderstorm watch this evening. If you have plans to travel this evening, make sure you're able to receive and heed weather alerts. Farther east in Tidewater, the worst weather will hold off until late evening or the early morning hours of Friday.

• Winds will shift to the west and temperatures will drop into the 50s once the cold front passes later this evening, with gusts to 40 to 50 mph possible even away from storms. Showers will taper before daybreak.

Check this story for more updates this evening.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

