9:30 PM UPDATE: Storms now rumbling away from metro Richmond, but the strongest activity is still hitting Southside Va.

Dramatic weather changes are unfolding across Virginia this Halloween night.
A line of storms containing damaging winds and heavy rain – and possibly a few tornadoes – will continue sweeping eastward through central and eastern portions of the state this evening.
These storms will be strong enough to blow down trees, loose decorations and power lines.
Over the next hour or so, tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings could come and go frequently in central Virginia. Be ready. Make sure you have ways to receive those alerts from trusted sources: here is more information about how to stay informed.
9:30 p.m. update
• The storm rumbling across metro Richmond is not hitting severe levels or showing signs of rotation at this time, though eastern sections of Henrico and Chesterfield are not entirely in the clear yet. At a minimum, expect more moderate-to-heavy rain and gusts to 40 mph across Henrico, Hanover, Chesterfield and Richmond over the next 20 minutes. This was the height of the storm, but we could see a lull followed by a weaker "round two" in the 10 p.m. hour. The threat for severe weather is now lower for Richmond and points west, but continues for Tidewater and southeastern Virginia.
• There are no active tornado warnings in our region as of 9:25 p.m., but the line moving into Southside Virginia has a history of embedded rotation. Over the past two hours, there have been several tornado warnings across that region but no confirmation of any touchdowns.
• A severe thunderstorm over Dinwiddie County is moving northeast at 60 mph toward the Tri-Cities.
• These storms have a history of bringing down trees across the Piedmont, according to reports relayed by the National Weather Service.
• A tornado watch remains in effect for metro Richmond until 11 p.m. A watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form in and near the region, though strong straight-line winds could turn out to be the more widespread issue. If a warning is issued for your location, that means it's time to get inside.
• Much of the rest of the state is also under a tornado watch or severe thunderstorm watch this evening. If you have plans to travel this evening, make sure you're able to receive and heed weather alerts. Farther east in Tidewater, the worst weather will hold off until late evening or the early morning hours of Friday.
• Winds will shift to the west and temperatures will drop into the 50s once the cold front passes later this evening, with gusts to 40 to 50 mph possible even away from storms. Showers will taper before daybreak.
Check this story for more updates this evening.
