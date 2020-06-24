Richmond police declared an unlawful assembly at the Lee monument just before 11:30 Wednesday night and ordered hundreds of gathered protesters to disperse.

After chanting at police, most of the protesters left the area.

Virginia State Police tweeted: "At approximately 11:30 p.m., protesters have been cleared from Lee Monument grounds. No chemical agents deployed. No use of force."

Before police officers, some bearing shields, moved into the circle surrounding the statue on Monument Avenue, a line of police in riot gear assembled in the median on the west side of the monument. Protesters lined up on the same side, in the circle.

Police announced that the circle was closed at sunset and that people had to disperse.

Protesters chanted: "I don't see no riot here, why are you in riot gear?"

Protesters also chanted: "Who do you serve? Who do you protect?"

Around 11 p.m. Virginia State Police had tweeted: "#VSP and @RichmondPolice have arrived at Lee Monument & are just standing by awaiting the protesters to leave the property."

At 11:28 p.m. Richmond police tweeted that "an unlawful assembly was declared at the Lee Monument due to rocks being thrown at law enforcement officers by protesters."

It is the fourth time this week that authorities have declared an unlawful assembly in Richmond and ordered crowds to disperse, including Sunday night at the J.E.B. Stuart statue, early Tuesday morning at City Hall and early Wednesday morning at the Lee statue.

After midnight protesters headed west on Monument Avenue and reached the Stonewall Jackson statue. They also passed the statue of Matthew Fontaine Maury.

