ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Police in Alexandria are investigating after a man armed with a shotgun protested outside the home of a northern Virginia lawmaker.

The protester, Brandon Howard of Hopewell, told news outlets he was conducting a one-man peaceful protest over the weekend as he stood outside the home of Democratic Del. Mark Levine.

Howard was angered over gun-control legislation sponsored by Levine. Howard said he showed police his firearms permits when they responded to the home and was allowed to continue his protest.

Levine says he believes Howard may have broken a law to publish someone's name with the intent to intimidate or harass them. Howard, who is chairman of Hopewell's Republican Committee, posted a Facebook video with Levine's home address urging others to join his protest.

