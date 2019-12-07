STAFFORD — Police in Stafford County say a man is dead after shooting at police trying to serve an arrest warrant.
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Keysean Hodges fired at deputies early Saturday when they attempted to arrest him on a felony arson charge.
Hodges fired several times through the front door of a residence, police said. No sheriff’s deputies were injured.
Police said Hodges refused to exit the residence after speaking with crisis negotiators. Police later found Hodges dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
