Weather Alert

...A LINE OF SHOWERS WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT CHESTERFIELD... NORTHWESTERN CHARLES CITY...SOUTHEASTERN GOOCHLAND...NORTHWESTERN NEW KENT...HENRICO...WEST CENTRAL KING WILLIAM...SOUTHERN HANOVER... SOUTHEASTERN AMELIA...NORTHERN DINWIDDIE AND EAST CENTRAL POWHATAN COUNTIES...THE CITY OF RICHMOND AND THE CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS... AT 510 PM EST, SHOWERS WITH HEAVY RAIN WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM WYNDHAM TO NEAR MOSELEY TO WILSONS. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 30 MPH. WIND GUSTS OF 30 TO 40 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE SHOWERS. THESE SHOWERS WILL BE NEAR... TUCKAHOE AND WYNDHAM AROUND 515 PM EST. LAUREL AROUND 520 PM EST. ASHLAND, RANDOLPH MACON COLLEGE, GLEN ALLEN AND LAKESIDE AROUND 525 PM EST. MECHANICSVILLE, CHESTERFIELD COURT HOUSE AND EAST HIGHLAND PARK AROUND 530 PM EST. DOWNTOWN RICHMOND AND HANOVER AROUND 535 PM EST. CHESTER, BELLWOOD AND BENSLEY AROUND 540 PM EST. SUTHERLAND AND STUDLEY AROUND 545 PM EST. PETERSBURG, COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY, MATOACA, ETTRICK AND BOTTOMS BRIDGE AROUND 600 PM EST. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THESE SHOWERS INCLUDE ENFIELD, RICHMOND HEIGHTS, ADDISON, EARLS, AMMON, ELKO, ELMONT, ETNA MILLS, MONTROSE AND SANDSTON. STRONG WIND GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE SHOWERS. THESE WIND GUSTS ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS, SMALL OR WEAKENED TREES, AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE, AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS.