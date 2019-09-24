VIRGINIA BEACH — After nearly four months of waiting for — and, at times, demanding — answers on what motivated a Virginia Beach massacre, the families of 12 people gunned down in May at a municipal center received almost none from police Tuesday night.
At a presentation before the City Council, Deputy Chief Patrick Gallagher said the investigation has been ongoing for 116 days.
“Each and every one of those days we have asked the question, ‘Why? Why did this suspect do what he did?’ ” he said. “We are still looking to determine motive.”
After conducting 757 interviews and examining thousands of emails and online documents, police still don’t know what led city engineer DeWayne Craddock to open fire, killing 12 people, all but one of them a colleague. Four others were wounded.
Police have found no evidence Craddock, 40, endured financial stressors or health problems or that he had sought mental health treatment. They found no documentation of threatening encounters or physical altercations with his co-workers.
“He was actually described by many that we interviewed as quiet, polite, a nice guy and a good listener,” Gallagher said, a comment that elicited laughter from one victim’s family members who have disputed that characterization.
Craddock, who had worked for nine years at the city, began May 31, a Friday, in routine fashion: He arrived at the municipal center at 7:16 a.m., went to his desk and checked his email. The first clue of what lay ahead that day came about 10 a.m., when Craddock conducted web searches for maps of Building 2 and the rest of the municipal center.
At 10:31 a.m., Craddock emailed an unremarkable resignation letter to his bosses. One of them accepted it 15 minutes later, according to an unredacted email obtained by The Washington Post, informing Craddock when his last day would be. He also went on routine project site visits with co-workers.
As the workweek neared its end that Friday afternoon, Craddock returned with a pair of legally purchased .45-caliber handguns, at least one equipped with a sound suppressor and extended magazine.
He first killed a contractor in the parking lot outside Building 2 of the sprawling Virginia Beach municipal complex, a cluster of government offices just east of a golf course. He then fatally shot a woman on her way out and used his government badge to access the building’s second floor, where he killed 10 more people and wounded four others.
After a “horrific” gunbattle with police, officers approached Craddock to take him into custody. He was still conscious — and kicking — when officers reached him on the other side of a door through which he had exchanged fire.
“When we took him into custody, he was fighting with us,” Gallagher said. Nevertheless, he added, officers tried to render first aid to Craddock as best they could.
“We wanted to save his life,” he said. “That did not happen.”
***
Hired as an engineer in 2010, Craddock received satisfactory evaluations from his supervisors until 2017 — the same year of his divorce — when he was placed on a “performance improvement plan,” police said. In 2018 he received a written reprimand from a supervisor for his job performance and was given an “improvement required” evaluation, police said.
In 2019, Craddock was expected to receive a “satisfactory” performance evaluation, Gallagher said. However, shortly before the shooting, Craddock had a conflict with the city’s purchasing department, Gallagher said, without elaborating on what the problem was. Two of Craddock’s supervisors sided with Craddock in that dispute, police said at their briefing.
Two days after the attack, City Manager Dave Hansen, who has since resigned, announced that “a very thorough review” of the gunman’s personnel file had revealed no problems.
“To my knowledge, the perpetrator’s performance was satisfactory,” Hansen said, adding that Craddock “was in good standing within his department. ... There were no issues of discipline ongoing.”
Those statements angered some relatives of the victims, including Jason Nixon, who said his wife, Kate Nixon, had “written up” the gunman for poor performance. Another time, Kate Nixon — a compliance manager in the Public Utilities Department — had called Craddock a chauvinist who disrespected her because she was a woman and outranked him, her husband said.
On Tuesday, Jason Nixon said, police allowed him to view a few of his wife’s journals, including one that mentioned Craddock several times. In some, she criticized him. In one case, for example, she wrote about his not finishing a job. People had complained, but Craddock hadn’t returned their calls.
“He was defiant,” said Jason Nixon’s sister, Mandy Nixon-Hammer, who read that notebook.
“I want answers,” Nixon had said before the briefing, where statements about the gunman being polite and quiet caused him to scoff.
City Council member John Moss said he and his colleagues were offered an advance look at the police report about a week ago. Some took the offer, though he declined. Like Nixon, Moss and several other council members reached by the Post said they had not been briefed beforehand on what the police announced Tuesday.
“I’ll be learning about it at the same time as the families of victims,” Michael Berlucchi had said. “I’m for transparency. I think it’s critically important that we know what happened. And I think this presentation is one important step.”
Hillard Heintze, a Chicago-based firm hired by the city to conduct an independent investigation, also delivered a progress report Tuesday on its work.
Arnette Heintze told the council his team had “continually heard concerns” from city employees complaining that “a hostile work environment” existed for city employees, specifically African Americans, who felt they “were being treated differently” from other workers and were subject to harsher discipline. Craddock was African American.
To further examine those concerns and assess whether they had contributed to workplace violence, Heintze said, the agency this week began a survey of all Virginia Beach employees.
Heintze said the extensive concerns about the city’s allegedly hostile office culture had created unanticipated work for his team, and along with other factors have led investigators to push back the delivery date for their final report from mid-October to mid-November. To date, he said, investigators have obtained more than 335,000 emails and 6,500 documents, and have conducted 189 interviews, including with more than 80 city employees who worked in Building 2.
The shooting also contributed to an examination of the state’s gun laws. Days after the shooting, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a special legislative session would be held in July to consider universal background checks, a “red flag” law and other gun safety proposals. The Republican-controlled legislature adjourned the session after less than two hours and referred the legislative proposals to the State Crime Commission for study.
***
Three families took police up on their offer to tour the building and visit the sites where their loved ones had died. On Tuesday, Chief James Cervera greeted Jason Nixon outside, shaking his hand and giving his mother a bouquet of pink flowers to leave at the site where his wife died.
“For you, this is a very personal time of remembrance,” said Cervera, who was returning to the crime scene for the first time since the shooting. “We just want to stay back. We are just letting you know that we care about you, we care about what happened, and since I said on the first day, we just want to show our respect.”
After being escorted into Building 2, Jason Nixon — among those to call for it to be demolished — visited his wife’s office, where he would often stop by to take her to lunch.
This time, he left her a note.
“I will always love you. I will make sure the girls are taken care of. I will raise them the way you would want me to. Me and the girls will never forget you,” he wrote of his three daughters. “You have always been there for us and I will not quit until we get the truth of your murder.”
