The number of youths held at the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County has dropped to 180, an all-time low for the facility, said the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice.
The population was roughly 200 when COVID-19 measures began at the center, which recently held a substantial percentage of all known youths testing positive for COVID-19 in juvenile correctional facilities across the country.
Since March 11, the department has released 25 youths from Bon Air and 23 others from other facilities, said Greg Davy, a spokesman for the department. Davy said 110 youths at Bon Air have been tested, leading to 29 positive cases.
He said that as a result of quarantine, social distancing and use of PPE, there have only been three new cases in the past two weeks. Davy said 27 of the 29 youths who tested positive have recovered, leaving two "active" cases with "mild to no symptoms."
The department did not respond to questions about whether any youths were released from the facility early as a result of the virus or repeated requests by advocates.
Concerned about the number of COVID-19 cases at Bon Air and the conditions under which the youths are being kept, prompted demands last month by the Legal Aid Justice Center to immediately identify and release youths who were not immediate public safety threats.
In response, Valerie P. Boykin, the department director, wrote that "measures are already in place and being executed. The majority of the youth at Bon Air JCC are committed to DJJ with determinate sentences, which means the judge controls the release."
"Even if deemed appropriate for release by the department, it does not guarantee the judge will agree to the release," she wrote. "DJJ collaborates with commonwealth’s attorneys, defense attorneys, and the judiciary to provide the statutorily required progress reports, which help judges make their decisions."
Asked about curbing new admissions to Bon Air, Boykin wrote that "measures are already in place and being executed."
In an email Tuesday, Valerie Slater, executive director of RISE for Youth, wrote, "It is clear that the raised voices of families and advocates have had a positive impact." She added that the DJJ leadership should be commended for taking steps to release youths.
"However, we are talking about a life and death global pandemic, one with long-term public health ramifications. Families, advocates and the community continue to ask that the DJJ make public the criteria being used to assess whether a youth is deemed a threat to public safety," added Slater.
She wrote that RISE for Youth "continues to seek a true partnership with DJJ to further increase the number of young people safely released home."
