LOVETTSVILLE — Law enforcement authorities say the postal worker who was shot outside a Northern Virginia post office earlier this month is suspected of stealing packages.

Records filed in Loudoun County District Court show 32-year-old Nelson Clark Jr. was shot once in the arm Dec. 4 after crashing his car into the vehicle of a special agent with the Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General. The agent had confronted Clark before he struck the vehicle in an attempt to flee.

Court records show Clark was charged with felony embezzlement Dec. 6. Authorities did not disclose the contents or estimated value of the packages that Clark is accused of stealing.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting along with the inspector general’s office.

Court records do not list an attorney for Clark, of Martinsburg, W.Va.

Lovettsville is a small community in western Loudoun, about 55 miles northwest of the nation’s capital.

— The Associated Press

