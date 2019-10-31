Close to 20 people held a rally Thursday to protest an event partnership between the Virginia NAACP and Dominion Energy, urging the civil rights organization to sever ties with the utility amid a pending environmental lawsuit involving a historically black Virginia community.
Protesters vocally opposed Dominion Energy’s $50,000 sponsorship of an NAACP event scheduled for Thursday evening to mark 400 years since the beginning of U.S. slavery. The group gathered outside a scheduled meeting of state NAACP leaders near Virginia Union University to demand that organization leaders strip Dominion’s name from event signs and return the sponsorship fee.
The group largely consisted of environmental justice advocates who argued that the NAACP’s partnership with Dominion undercuts a legal fight between the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, led by Dominion, and the residents of a community in Buckingham County that is home to many descendants of slaves.
The community, Union Hill, is the proposed site of a compressor station for the pipeline, which many environmentalists and nearby residents say would cause unjust harm to the area. The Virginia NAACP filed a brief opposing the project as planned.
By publicly partnering with Dominion and accepting money from the corporation, the state NAACP was “damaging all advocacy efforts” against Dominion’s project and “manipulating public perception,” an online petition signed by more than 300 people read.
“I understand the need for corporate sponsors, but we need to analyze their intentions,” said the Rev. Paul Wilson, a Baptist pastor in Buckingham County and a leader in the opposition to the compressor station.
Dominion spokesman Aaron Ruby said in an email earlier this month: “We’re thankful for the great work the Virginia State Conference NAACP does to support communities. That’s why we’ve supported the organization for nearly 30 years, and we’re pleased to sponsor the annual convention again this year at the organization’s request.”
Virginia NAACP President Robert Barnette did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. But, in a statement issued Monday, Barnette said the event would go on as planned while reaffirming the organization’s opposition to the Union Hill project.
“The Virginia State Conference [of the NAACP] is aware that Dominion Energy has a dismal record in environmental justice projects,” he said, adding that the organization has historically accepted support from corporate sponsors. “But we will continue to advocate in opposition of policies and practices by Dominion Energy that are not aligned with those of the VSC NAACP and our environmental justice position.”
Protesters argued that accepting financial support might hamstring or appear to hamstring the organization and its goals, in the Union Hill fight and others the utility might be involved in.
“It’s a slap in the face to Union Hill and people of color,” said activist Richard Walker, who lives in Richmond but whose family’s roots in Union Hill date back to the establishment of the community after emancipation.
Walker argued that putting Dominion’s name on event signs and announcements allows the company to benefit from the public perception that the organizations are allied.
“It’s sacrilegious,” Walker said.
Beyond the protest and Thursday’s event, Walker said Dominion’s financial influence on public affairs must be broadly stamped out. Next, he will turn to the General Assembly, where lawmakers regularly accept campaign contributions from the utility.
“There are Black Caucus members that have taken money from Dominion, and individuals generally in the General Assembly have,” he said. “I recently obtained a list of Black Caucus members who took money from Dominion for their campaigns.
“I will put them on blast also. I don’t care. They should not.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.