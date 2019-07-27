CHARLOTTESVILLE — Social media has made defamation and doxing — publicizing personal information, often with a malicious intent — even easier, as a Michigan man discovered after being misidentified as the driver in the car attack at the Aug. 12, 2017, white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.
Soon after James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio, drove his Dodge Challenger into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing Heather Heyer and injuring dozens of others, two far-right blogs began circulating incorrect information that the driver was actually Joel Vangheluwe.
GotNews claimed that Vangheluwe owned the vehicle and had driven into the crowd, describing him as a “domestic terrorist” and an “anti-Trump, open borders druggie.” Similarly, the blog Freedom Daily alleged that the media had incorrectly identified the driver and described Vangheluwe as a member of the Democratic Party and an “Antifa terrorist.”
Other blogs and social media users began to spread the accusation, furthering the false claims and posting Vangheluwe’s personal information, including his address.
The Dodge Challenger had belonged to Vangheluwe’s father years prior, but had been sold several times before it came into Fields’ possession.
However, the damage was done, and in February 2018, Vangheluwe and his father, Jerome Vangheluwe, sued 22 entities and individuals in a federal court in Michigan for defamation, seeking undisclosed damages.
Andrew Sommerman, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, said in an interview that his clients’ lives had been upended by the false claims made in the wake of the Unite the Right rally.
“My client has been subjected to threats on his life and has these false claims permanently attached to his name,” he said.
Though the complaint argues in part that some of the defendants chose to attack the plaintiffs because of their political views, Sommerman said the case isn’t about political motivations. His younger client has faced financial struggles as a result of the defamation, he said.
In addition to the far-right outlets and blogs, more than a dozen individuals were named as defendants. Many of the defendants unsuccessfully sought to be dismissed from the case.
A few, including Lita Coulthart-Villanueva, are now in the process of settling outside of court. Though she said she could not disclose the particulars of the settlement, Coulthart-Villanueva said she believes her settlement will be lower than many of the defendants because of her limited financial means.
“As a disabled woman living mostly off of Social Security payments, I really don’t have much money,” she said. “I made a mistake, and now I’m paying for it.”
During the social media firestorm following the Unite the Right car attack, Coulthart-Villanueva said she mistook one of the articles falsely identifying one of the plaintiffs as the driver as factual and posted his address and other identifying information to her Twitter account.
“It looked professional, had a bold headline and all that, and the first body of the article said ‘killer confirmed,’” she said. “I copied the information and shared it; didn’t even finish reading the article.”
After she learned of her mistake, Coulthart-Villanueva said she deleted the post, but by that point, the damage was done and a federal judge later ruled she was still liable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.