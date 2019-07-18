For the third time in five years, a record number of sea turtles are nesting at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
The National Park Service said a 326th nest was discovered this week, which tops previous records of 325 in 2016 and 289 in 2015.
In a new release on Tuesday, the park service said the majority of the nests are for loggerhead sea turtles, while some were for green sea turtles and Kemp's Ridley sea turtles.
“We are encouraged by the increasing numbers of sea turtles using Cape Hatteras National Seashore beaches to nest,” said Tracy Ziegler, chief of resource management and science for the National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “According to our estimates, almost 11,000 sea turtle eggs have been deposited in beaches on Bodie, Hatteras, and Ocracoke islands.”
If while visiting the Cape Hatteras National Seashore you see turtle tracks, nesting activity or hatchlings, the park service asks that you notify park biologists by calling the stranding hotline at (252) 216-6892.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.