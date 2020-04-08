Although hospitalizations for suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia jumped by 106 patients between Tuesday and Wednesday and deaths rose to 75 statewide, new projections show signs of hope that the state may not be as hard hit as originally thought, most likely because of the impact of social distancing.
The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which runs one of the main projection models used nationally as policy makers seek data to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, changed its projection for Virginia on Wednesday, indicating that the state may no longer have a shortage of intensive care beds and would need only 272 ventilators on its peak day, which is currently estimated to be April 20. Earlier, the IHME projection estimated Virginia would need 476 ventilators on its peak day.
Also, the projected death count for Virginia has dropped dramatically, from 1,401 by Aug. 4 to 891.
But projections are uncertain and can have a significant range, officials warned. Deaths in Virginia could range from 371 to 2,048, according to the model.
Although the projection says Virginia will need 272 ventilators on its peak day, the state’s hospitals reported that as of Wednesday, 293 people who either have confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases were on a ventilator.
The projections also depend on continued strict adherence to social distancing through the end of May.
“If social distancing measures are relaxed or not implemented, the U.S. will see greater death tolls, the death peak will be later, the burden on hospitals will be much greater, and the economic costs will continue to grow,” said Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the IHME, in a news release Sunday.
Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 30 that is in effect until June 10.
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have already been hit hard by COVID-19, and as of Sunday, those three states were projected to account for more than a third of the nation’s deaths.
On Wednesday, the projection estimated a total of 60,415 deaths nationwide by Aug. 4, down from the 81,766 projected on Sunday.
Still, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Virginia continued its upward trajectory Wednesday.
Out of 30,645 people tested, 3,645 were positive for COVID-19 and an additional 12 people had died Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 75, according to figures from the Virginia Department of Health.
The U.S., and Virginia in particular, have lagged in providing widespread testing and labs have been overwhelmed, making test results significantly delayed. This means that the state’s official numbers likely undercount the true number of infected people in the state. As of Monday, Virginia ranked 23 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia in the number of COVID-19 test results it had, according to The COVID Tracking Project, which collects data from around the country.
Current information from the state’s hospitals shows that at least 649 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are currently hospitalized and an additional 640 hospitalized patients are awaiting test results. Of those hospitalized, more than a third require intensive care and nearly a quarter are on a ventilator.
As of Wednesday, the hospital association reported that there were 1,869 available ventilators in the state.
Northam said at a news conference Monday that he did not intend to send any ventilators to New York or other hot spots that have asked other states for help as its resources have been strained.
Northam said Virginia was ramping up its access to bed capacity, personal protective equipment and ventilators for an expected surge in the coming weeks.
“We are working with the other governors -- we are working with our leadership in Washington to follow our inventory, not only in Virginia but in all other states,” he said. “But we also have a responsibility to prepare, and we have prepared for the worst. As I’ve always said, we hope for the best.”
Governor: Elections scheduled for this spring won't proceed as planned
Virginia elections scheduled for this spring won't proceed as planned, the governor said Wednesday.
Local elections set for next month will be pushed to November, pending action from the General Assembly, Northam said. He is also pushing the June Congressional primaries back two weeks, from June 9 to June 23.
Northam made the announcement during a news conference in Richmond, saying the decisions were based on an effort to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.
“We are in the middle of a public health crisis. We have wrestled with our options and none of them are ideal or perfect,” Northam said. “Elections are the foundation of democracy and voting is a fundamental right.”
He added: “But no one should have to choose between protecting their health or casting their ballot.”
The most notable election scheduled for June is the GOP primary to see who will run against incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Warner. Three Republicans - Nottoway County civics teacher Alissa Baldwin, American University professor Daniel Gade and Army reservist Thomas Speciale - have qualified for that primary.
Jack R. Wilson III, chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, told party members in a Wednesday email that in addition to the Senate primary on June 23, there will also be primaries that same day to pick GOP candidates for the second and third U.S. House districts in Virginia.
"The deadline for conventions to nominate House of Representatives candidates in all other districts is, for now, still June 9," Wilson said. "The State Central Committee and I are pursuing an amendment to the Republican Party of Virginia's Party Plan to permit changes to the convention processes given the current ban on large gatherings which extends past the current deadline to nominate our candidates."
Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker supported Northam's decision in a statement.
"Everyone in Virginia needs to be able to vote as safely as possible this year, and Governor Northam made the right call by postponing these elections,” Swecker said. “We're all in this together, and we know that (COVID-19) doesn't care if you're a Republican or Democrat, everyone is at risk.”
While Virginia is taking action to delay its elections, people in Wisconsin took to the polls Tuesday after a lengthy political and legal fight over whether in-person elections should be held with the coronavirus continuing its spread.
“As other states have shown, conducting an election in the middle of this global pandemic would bring unprecedented challenges and potential risk to voters and those who work at polling places across the commonwealth,” Northam said Wednesday.
In the Richmond region, the towns of Ashland and Louisa were each scheduled to elect three Town Council members on May 5.
As part of Northam’s plan to push back the May elections, there would be one ballot in November and voters who weren’t qualified to vote in May but are qualified in November would be able to vote.
Absentee ballots that have already been filed would be discarded, according to Northam’s office, and officials whose terms were set to expire at the end of June would continue in office until their successors have been elected.
The legislature must sign off on Northam’s recommendations, something that will likely happen April 22 when lawmakers return to Richmond for a veto session.
The measure is one of many that are likely to be considered during the session, with Northam’s administration already suspending new spending in the state budget. The chief executive has until 11:59 p.m. Saturday to sign, amend or veto bills.
While he’s already taken action on more than 800 bills, several of the General Assembly’s most progressive bills are still outstanding.
Those include an increase to the state’s minimum wage and giving public sector workers the ability to collectively bargain if their locality.
“I’m ready to act on the others in the coming days,” Northam said of the pending legislation.
Lawsuit filed against Northam over religious freedom
A Russell County man is suing Northam, saying the governor's executive orders limiting religious services to no more than 10 people violates the Virginia Constitution.
Larry Hughes, 69, filed the suit Monday in Russell County Circuit Court and is looking for an injunction that would allow churches and other faith communities to hold limitless group assemblies. Northam has barred groups of 10 or more from meeting in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed 75 people in the commonwealth, according to the state health department.
In the suit, Hughes, a retired coal miner and teacher, says that Northam's executive orders have a "chilling effect" on his right to religious freedom.
"[Hughes] will not know the number of participants that may be at a service until he arrives," the lawsuit reads. "Even the pastor of a church may fear numerical non-compliance and simply close the doors to avoid turning out participants during service if the number suddenly exceeds the permissible limit."
Reached by phone Wednesday, Hughes deferred questions to his lawyer, T. Shead Cook. Hughes' attorney said that “the constitution is not a prescription for convenience” and Cook added that upcoming religious holidays can be observed with proper social distancing.
Hughes, a Christian, is asking the court, specifically Russell County Judge Michael Moore, to issue an injunction overturning the order this week. Passover begins Wednesday night and Easter is set to be celebrated Sunday.
Attorney General Mark Herring defended Northam in a brief filed Tuesday.
"As a person of faith, the Governor recognized that the temporary gatherings restriction would be particularly hard on religious communities … the Governor has issued guidance designed to help faith communities maintain their communion and worked with religious leaders to find creative solutions, including online and drive-in services," the brief reads.
Herring added: "Time and again, large gatherings have provided fertile ground for transmission of this deadly virus — and in-person religious services have not been spared."
A spokeswoman for Northam did not return a request for comment.
The executive orders at issue - Executive Order 53 and Executive Order 55 - prohibit public and private gatherings of 10 or more people. The suit says it’s unfair to effectively shut down religious gatherings but allow other businesses that have been deemed essential - Hughes highlighted beer, wine and liquor stores specifically - to stay open.
In response to Herring's defense, Cook said in a brief filed Wednesday that the orders place "commercial/secular interests above the guaranteed freedom of religion."
"The limitation of no more than 10 persons at a religious service when there are so many exceptions, is evidence that this is not a religiously neutral rule of general application but substantially burdens specific biblical guidance," the brief reads.
Russell County has one confirmed COVID-19 case, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Herring spokeswoman Charlotte Gomer said a hearing on the case is scheduled to be held via phone on Thursday.
