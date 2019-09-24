Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, and Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd, on Tuesday called for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
McEachin, whose district includes Richmond and parts of its suburbs, issued a statement in a news release with the headline “McEachin calls for impeachment.” His statement came hours before Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced that the House would commence a formal impeachment inquiry.
“It is clear that the sitting president of the United States has repeatedly violated the law and damaged our democracy,” McEachin’s statement said.
“Recent reports about his conversation with the president of Ukraine demonstrate that he continues to place self-interest ahead of national interests, putting his desire to win re-election above our rule of law and national security. To look the other way is an abrogation of my oath, my duty and my responsibility which is why today I am calling for impeachment proceedings.”
On Tuesday evening, Scott put out a statement saying that he agreed with Pelosi’s decision to open an impeachment inquiry, calling it “the only appropriate course of action given the severity of recent events.”
“Every member of Congress swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution,” wrote Scott, who was the last of Virginia’s seven Democratic members of the House to call for impeachment or an impeachment inquiry.
Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, was the first member of the House from Virginia to call for Trump’s impeachment. Others calling for an impeachment inquiry are Reps. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th; Gerry Connolly, D-11th; Abigail Spanberger, D-7th; and Elaine Luria, D-2nd.
McEachin, a lawyer and former state lawmaker, was first elected to the congressional seat in 2016 and easily re-elected last year.
Scott, the dean of Virginia’s congressional delegation, has served since 1993.
On Monday, Spanberger and Luria called on Congress to investigate Trump over “unprecedented allegations” related to a phone call between Trump and the president of Ukraine during which Trump allegedly urged the Ukrainian leader to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(54) comments
in the end Trump will still be PRESIDENT.
Same Mceachin who said he was hacked when found on the Ashley Madison website seeking.....well you can look the story up.
And that's relevant why?
Integrity?
Well, gee, Mark, what would you say about Trump and Stormy's little session while Melania was recovering from giving birth to Barron?
I think it's realistic to envision the election of a Democrat in 2020 and in his(her) first address to the Nation might say something like;
"Our national nightmare is finally over!"
Ok, Buddy. Who might be delivering such an awe inspiring message? If you know what they are going to say, you are bound to have an idea who is going to say it. Biden? Not likely. He has a bigger Ukraine problem than Trump. And as soon as the impeachment giddiness wears off, you can bet the other candidates will be talking about it. Many of them would be happy if they could get 2 birds with one shot. Sanders is falling daily and Booker and Harris are barely treading water. The world's laziest mayor is out. That pretty much leaves Mayor Pete, a small town mayor who is probably the most likable candidate of them all and Elizabeth Warren, who is so far left she will certainly have to become a contortionist to get anywhere near the middle. In fact you might be hearing "How the heck did that happen??
Jim, I'm sure you know it was (R) Gerald Ford who first spoke those words about another (R) who resigned rather than face impeachment.
And, I also think a lot of people, including some Republicans, will secretly be relieved to see this showman leave the political stage even as he capitalizes on his infamy in any number of ways for many years to come.
If Biden has transgressed in any meaningful way, I'm sure that will come out. I haven't seen evidence of any "there", there.
Let's talk about E Warren. Yes, I know she has high negatives, but why this is so escapes me. She has campaigned on consumer advocacy and higher taxes for the extremely wealthy. Her stock keeps rising. Don't be so dismissive.
Ha! Ha! LOL! SCUMBAG Trump is getting impeached! Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up!
Did you expect anything else from me? Too funny!
Yes an apology for calling people liars with no backup.
David You are an inspiration!
Democrats are jumping the gun and before drawing up articles of impeachment, they need evidence! Let the 2020 election be the deciding factor, yet the Democrats are afraid to take this chance. Joe Biden has more problems with the Ukraine Govt. than Trump. I think the impeachment is a desperate move of the socialist Democrats and shows the weakness of their party to attempt anything to win the election.
Evidence William Howard? Republicans think a B.L.O.W. J.O.B. is required for impeachment! LOL!
He figuratively picks your pocket while he shakes your hand but you need evidence beyond the fact that your pockets are now empty. Biden has no problems with the Ukraine gov't and Trump is no threat to him. I think the Republicans cheat any way they can to win elections including trying to dig up nonexistent dirt in order to smear an opponent because they know that once they are out of power you can stick a fork in them because they're done.
Janis Peace commenting: Well, all democrats will call for impeachment while all republicans will do just the opposite. Does anyone have an independent brain which is not attached to the follow the crowd mentality? No! Democrats have been trying to do this for years so why stop or start again now? I think they are seriously concerned the man might get re-elected. You know what, they are going to be the driver!!!! He's not one of you. He is not a politician and anyone who has a new job knows it actually takes a while to get the hang of it especially a complicated job dealing with all which a President has to deal with. I think there are a lot of sick people who are mean as you know what.
I find it beyond absurd that in the face of Republicans currently cowering behind Trump and, prior, uniting en masse behind Ryan and McConnell as if they were robots you would accuse Democrats of not thinking for themselves. What Trump has done is not an error, it's a violation of the Constitution and he's been abusing his power since his inauguration. I think people who think like you are ignorantly blind as you know what and would sell this country down the river into authoritarianism in a heartbeat without ever considering the impact of that or where it could lead.
I had hopes that Mr. McEachin possessed more spine than to blindly "fall into line' with socialist Democratic leaders. I had expected better and his failure to wait until all the facts are known makes me view his wife's run for Richmond's Commonwealth Attorney as nepotism.
And if he had said it any earlier, like when Ocasio-Cortez did, you'd have called him a "socialist bent on overthrowing the government". Your attack is just dumb.
Being a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and the city of Richmond commonwealth's attorney are two vastly different jobs and have nothing to do with nepotism. He can't hire her. She has to be elected by the people.
Both selected for office by the same politically elite party bosses without any real participation by the average citizen.
McEachin was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates, the Virginia state Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives by the people in open elections. His wife won the August primary to be the Democratic nominee for Richmond commonwealth's attorney. Both events included much participation by average citizens.
Impeachment of a president who enjoys the support of 40% (+/-) of the people is nothing to undertake lightly. It's going to take time to heal the wounds.
I'd like to think that if things had turned out differently, and Hillary was the one in the dock, with all that impeachment of a Democrat might portend, I would recognize it as regrettable but necessary for the preservation of our democracy.
Please. The Republicans would've started impeachment action Jan. 21, 2017, while Trump was whining "RIGGED!"
"“I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine,” Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon. That's because it's Giuliani who has been telling Zelensky and Ukrainian representatives what they want which is already proven to be nonexistent dirt on on a political opponent in an attempt to smear him. It's why "Miss Lindsay" acted so confident yesterday. The bigger issue is why won't the Acting DNI release the whistleblower complaint AS HE IS REQUIRED BY LAW to the Congressional Intelligence Committees?? The answer is that what the whistleblower says is a lot more damning of Trump and his unconstitutional abuse of power to further his own ends. Trump doesn't want Congress to see it and he's getting desperate.
Because by the definition of whistle blower this is not a whistle blower complaint. The person was not even at the conversation and is basing his complaint on hearsay. Trump has already said to release the complaint. What next?
He's releasing the transcript of his call to Zelensky, not the whistleblower complaint. Why do you bother to comment when you obviously don't even know what you're talking about?
Why do you try to contradict people with nothing. Trump has called for release of the unreacted complaint. Try keeping up with what is going on. That is if you can, but that is doubtful.
Since you don't know whats' in the whistleblower complaint, you have no idea whether the person has first-hand knowledge or not. By law, the whistleblower complaint must be released to Congress. This admin is already breaking the law by withholding the complaint.
Only if it is a true "Whistleblower" complaint. There isplenty of doubts it meets the legal requirement.
What do you expect a Democrat up to his neck in Socialism and hate to do. They have been trying to get shed of him for 3 years now, and they is nots going to quit till they lose again. Hallelujah, and period.
He called for impeachment?
Well.... looks like he’s getting his wish.
The Senator should tread softly and should start thinking about Term Limits.
Senator Lindsay Graham? I completely agree with that, but SC voters are as dumb as rocks.
Melissa, that is a very nice thing to say to fellow Americans. May I ask which ones, as the demographics are very diverse. Hope your anger soothes down.
The ones who keep voting against their best interests.
I have lived in South Carolina and most of them are way smarter than you.
Really? I used to live in South Carolina too and in my job there I was always the one asked to speak to TV newscasters and do radio interviews because the boss wanted someone who had a command of English. And if you've been following the news down there you'd know they have an abysmal public education system.
So why did he ask you? He must not have been from South Carolina.
From your comments on this forum Melissa, I would assume your ancestors may have evolved from SC stock. Hallelujah, and period
I think you just stepped in it.
Calling for Impeachment proceedings to keep the negative headlines and rumors going into next years election season.
Trump is the one trying to keep negative headlines about Joe Biden and rumors and smears going into next year's election.
You will get no argument on that. Biden is crooked. He is on record as Blackmailing the Ukraine government to protect his son.
"Giuliani and others — including the American journalist John Solomon— have relied on Shokin to allege that Hunter Biden’s role at Burisma was the focus of a criminal investigation by his office. But a close look at the facts and at Shokin’s own activities at the time paints a drastically different picture. Shokin had shelved the Burisma investigation in 2015, one year before Biden is accused of stepping in to quash it.
Former members of Shokin’s office from that time have confirmed that the Burisma case was halted more than a year before Biden called for Shokin’s resignation." So keep on repeating what the lying liars are telling you and I will keep on posting the real facts.
So why was Biden bragging about how he got the prosecutor fired by blackmailing a newly elected Ukraine president? This is Bidens own words. I guess he is a liar too.
"“It is clear that the sitting president of the United States has repeatedly violated the law and damaged our democracy," the statement said.".......McEachin is just another ignorant uninformed Democratic Socialist, parroting the mainstream media mantra of impeach Trump, when there isn't anything to impeach the President for. Democrats have lied to, deceived and defrauded the American people since the 2018 election about President Trump and his Russian collusion and obstruction of justice, it just didn't hap[pen, and they are beside themselves with anger, and just look stupid to most Americans. The REAL issue here is that Sloppy Joe Biden's chances of being the Democrat nominee just went to ZERO, as his history of colluding with the Ukraine government is now, AGAIN on display for all to see, and the accusations against him and his son are resurrected at the worst possible time for his failing campaign. Now that Sloppy Joe is down and out, the two remaining Democrats are vying to see who can be the bigger Communist to LOSE to President Trump in 2020.
Looks like Rump will be running for office with impeachment hanging over his head.
Yes go ahead and show all the voters what you want them to vote into office. And watch as Trump is still President on January 2021.
Nope.
A litany of insanity.
Trumps is losing in the polls to Biden, Warren, Sanders. He's going to lose the election if he doesn't get kicked out first. And none pf the Democratic candidates are communists and you know it, so stop lying.
No they are all socialists which means they are going to lose. The only poll thaty matters s the one in November of next year.
Has Elizabeth Warren e-v-e-r said she was anything but a capitalist? She wants to get rid of the corruption, don't you?
Saying she is a capitalist and proposing socialist programs are two entirely different things.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.