Virginia's Republican Party is holding off on its quadrennial state convention as the coronavirus continues to spread in the state and across the country.
The convention had been scheduled for May 1-2 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. During the meeting, party members are scheduled to elect delegates for the August Republican National Convention in Charlotte and elect a state chairman, among other things.
The state party announced Thursday that it would postpone its convention to an undetermined date, citing the pandemic that has canceled most large events in Richmond and in Virginia. The party said a new date for the convention will be determined "as the COVID-19 situation progresses."
"We will not let this setback define our 2020 efforts," said RPV Chairman Jack Wilson in a statement. "Republicans are more energized than ever to flip Virginia for President [Donald] Trump and send our do-nothing Senator, Mark Warner, packing. Our motto remains 'Join the Fight, Stay in the Fight.'"
In a June primary Republicans are to pick a nominee to run against Warner in November.
Wilson had said in a memo to party members on Wednesday that he is stopping active campaigning for re-election as chairman "so that I can devote all of my energy and efforts to ensure that the Republican Party of Virginia determines the best approach to accomplishing the business of nominating our candidates for the 2020 election."
A spokesman for the party did not immediately respond when asked about the 7th District convention, scheduled for April 25 at the Arthur Ashe Center in Richmond, where Republicans will nominate a candidate to run against Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, in November.
Oh well, a RINO like me would not be welcome anyway.
