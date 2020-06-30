Republican Party of Virginia

The governing body of the Republican Party of Virginia holds a committee meeting at Greater Richmond Convention Center on June 22, 2019.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH

After postponing its convention at the start of COVID-19’s outbreak in Virginia, the Republican Party of Virginia has set a new date for the assembly.

The party announced Tuesday that it will hold an unassembled convention from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 15, more than three months later than its original May 1-2 date.

Party delegates from across the state will be assigned a polling place within the state’s 11 congressional districts — locations that the districts’ committees will propose and the party’s central committee will approve.

Delegates will vote for a state chairperson, among other things. That race will be decided by ranked-choice voting, an emerging practice that Virginia lawmakers signed off on for local elections during this year’s General Assembly session.

Candidates for the head of the party and other races will speak to delegates virtually four days before the convention, the party said in a news release.

The polling locations will be ratified by July 11, according to the party.

The convention had been scheduled for early May at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

“We will not let this setback define our 2020 efforts,” Jack Wilson, the chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, said at the time. “Republicans are more energized than ever to flip Virginia for President [Donald] Trump and send our do-nothing Senator, Mark Warner, packing. Our motto remains ‘Join the Fight, Stay in the Fight.’”

Republicans last week nominated Army veteran Daniel Gade to run against Warner in November.

The Democratic Party of Virginia also ditched its initial convention plans, opting for a fully remote convention June 19-21.

jmattingly@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6012

Twitter: @jmattingly306

State Government Reporter

Justin Mattingly covers Virginia politics and policy. He previously covered education. A northern New York native and Syracuse University alumnus, he's worked at the RTD since 2017. You can follow him on Twitter at @jmattingly306.

