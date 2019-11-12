After thousands of public comments and months of research, a state commission tasked by statehouse Republicans with studying gun violence issued a three-page report Tuesday, offering no recommendations on how lawmakers should broach the issue.
General Assembly Republicans kicked dozens of gun control proposals to the commission when they abruptly adjourned a July 9 special session on gun violence, arguing that further study was necessary to take action on the issue.
"We are choosing sound policy and a deliberate approach over political expediency and political theater," Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, said at the time.
Nevertheless, the Virginia State Crime Commission on Tuesday declined to weigh in on the 78 pieces of legislation introduced during the special session, issuing no suggestions for how lawmakers should move forward.
"Staff determined that inconclusive evidence exists to develop recommendations," the report reads, adding that staff research into the issue didn’t yield clear conclusions.
"The absence of recommendations should not be interpreted as a finding that no changes to Virginia’s laws are necessary. Any changes to these laws are policy decisions which can only be made by the General Assembly."
On Nov. 5, Democrats won control of the House of Delegates and state Senate. They will hold at least 54 of the 100 House seats, with a contest in Virginia Beach likely headed for a recount. Democrats will hold 21 Senate seats to Republicans' 19.
Over the summer and into the fall, Democrats lambasted Republicans, arguing that punting to the crime commission allowed Republicans to escape the election-season conundrum before them: Vote down gun control measures that are popular among Democrats and some conservatives, or approve measures that would anger the Republican base.
The report comes days after the commission’s chairman, Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, canceled a commission meeting scheduled to discuss the topic. Shortly thereafter, House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said the Nov. 18 reconvening of the special session on guns would not see votes on any bills.
Still, none of it is likely to affect how Democrats, who now control both chambers of the legislature, choose to proceed.
Gov. Ralph Northam stated in the aftermath of the elections that his party would move forward on the issue during the regular session of the General Assembly in January.
“We welcome their support, but regardless, it will be a new day,” said Brian Moran, the state’s secretary of public safety, of the crime commission’s work earlier this month.
At the top of the list are eight bills Northam proposed in July, including measures requiring universal background checks, a ban on assault weapons to include suppressors and bump stocks, a ban on high-capacity magazines, and to restore a state law, repealed in 2012, to restrict handgun purchases to one a month.
Northam also proposed legislation that would set tougher penalties for leaving a loaded gun near a child, that would allow for “extreme risk” protective orders to remove guns from people deemed a risk to themselves or others, and that would require people to report stolen or lost guns within 24 hours.
Northam is also pushing for legislation to let localities regulate firearms within their jurisdictions — including banning them in government buildings. He had called for the special session on gun control in the aftermath of the May 31 shooting at the Virginia Beach municipal center that left 12 people dead.
