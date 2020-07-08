Virginia Republicans on Wednesday called for students to return to school buildings five days a week this fall, citing new guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics.
GOP lawmakers said during a virtual news conference that Gov. Ralph Northam should prioritize in-person learning for all students in the state, wading into a controversial debate over when and how to return students to school buildings that shuttered in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We want to open schools safely and we can," said Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico.
Said Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier: "The reality is that being in the classroom on a normal schedule, five days a week, with the same kids all day, is less risky than a disjointed schedule where people spend a couple days in school and then the rest of the day or rest of the week out of school with different groups of people."
The Northam administration accused Republicans of "playing politics."
"This is about public health. While Governor Northam wants nothing more than to have children back in school this fall, recent surges in other states make it clear we need to proceed cautiously," Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said in a statement. "We must continue to prioritize safety — not just for students and their families, but for teachers, staff, and communities across the commonwealth."
She added: "No one — not state legislators, and not the president of the United States — should be playing politics."
The state on Monday revised the guidance it gave to local school systems on reopening, allowing for students to be as close as 3 feet apart if they wear face masks and are not showing symptoms of the virus. Recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which has urged schools to have students physically present this fall, spurred the change. Previous recommendations from the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested staying 6 feet apart.
The revised guidelines, according to Republicans in a joint news release, "still leave too much confusion about what is expected of school districts from an instruction standpoint."
School systems across Virginia have yet to finalize reopening plans, a situation Richmond schools chief Jason Kamras described Wednesday as "played a game of 3-D chess." Districts in the Richmond area are considering proposals that would allow students to continue learning virtually if their families are not comfortable sending them back to school.
The decision on how and when to reopen rests solely in the hands of local school boards, the updated guidance reiterates.
Republicans asked Northam to rescind the guidance he has issued and instead push for more in-person instruction, along the lines of what the pediatrics association is calling for.
“School districts need leadership from our governor, and instead they have been told to figure out their own plans,” said Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, a retired government teacher and former Speaker of the House. “This is a time for creativity, flexibility, and new approaches to learning. School districts have been left hamstrung by confusing policies and guidelines."
Cox added: "At the end of the day, we are leaving behind Virginia’s children who are going to have an entire school year disrupted. Remote learning should not be the end all, be all, but rather a choice for students.”
GOP lawmakers also said they want, among other things, more paid leave for teachers and staff for coronavirus-related issues; raises for teachers and more funding for Virtual Virginia, an online learning network the state already expanded to help with the transition to remote learning.
The legislators also said they'll push for immunity for school districts from lawsuits related to the virus and reopening, which education officials have been concerned about. Lawmakers want that immunity policy to be taken up during the August special session of the General Assembly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(9) comments
Unbelievable how many of you are willing to risk some ones health, especially a child or an elderly person, for a few dollars....
Responsible adults don't order people to risk their health... That leaves out FAT BOY and Robin who are He** bent on ordering as many people into the corona petri dish... ~~~ Bob
Kids with asthma? Type I diabetes? Kids who go home to a parent or grandparent with health problems? And if one kid in a class comes down with it, do the whole class and teacher go into a 2-week SAH quarantine? What do the working parents or grandparents do then?
Look, when Virginia Republicans ape Trump, their motives are suspect. I'll believe them when I see evidence of independent thought.
Rubbish does not even come close to describing this and all the other "BS" both Ralph Northan and Levar Stoney have and continue to peddle. Literally if this is "the pot calling the kettle black". Sorry Ralph and Levar I and others are not buying what you are selling. How dare either one of you to call others out for playing
"politics" when you both are the master manipulators who refuse to be honest and speak the truth. James Lane knows better as well but he is Northan's puppet.
Time to go back to school all politics aside.
A blackface who just ordered all Confederate Monument taking down, accusing someone of playing politics .... If it weren't so obvious and ridiculous, it might come close to being funny.
The Mob has Northam where they want him ... by the short hairs.
If Lee's likeness is as obnoxious as Northam's leadership is, no wonder black folks felt uncomfortable .... Well, they got their own Lee, without a horse now. Period.
"The Northam administration accused Republicans of "playing politics."..........Governor Blackface LIES AGAIN. Our racist bigoted Governor has been playing politics since he was elected, and his yearbook picture, with he in Blackface, standing next to someone in a KKK robe, has been hiding from most Virginians for well over a year now, and HE says the Republicans are playing politics??, GARBAGE. Open Virginia Governor, stop hurting law abiding, tax paying Virginians and codling criminals thugs and rioters, and do your job. Children need to be in school, and it certainly can be done safely, so just do it and stop the political shenanigans Governor Blackface.
So they want us to send our children to enclosed classrooms, in a public health crisis, but they also want immunity from lawsuits?? 😂 BS!
So what is your idea Denae?, the children need to get back to school, the economy needs to reopen fully, and people need to get back to work.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.