The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services confirmed Monday that a resident confined at the Virginia Center for Behavioral Rehabilitation has tested positive for COVID-19.
VCBR, in Burkeville, houses 445 sex offenders who have been deemed by courts to be too dangerous for release once their prison terms have been completed. They are held for treatment and can be released once officials deem them successfully treated.
Meghan McGuire, a spokeswoman for DBHDS, said the resident has been in isolation at VCBR since getting tested. She said VCBR staff is working with the Virginia Department of Health and has a small, six-bed unit that has been converted to manage those needing official quarantine.
"If that unit becomes full, there is another smaller unit that will be used for this purpose. VCBR is currently closely monitoring and screening the symptoms of individuals on the same unit, and has temporarily suspended all treatment groups pending contact tracing," McGuire said.
VCBR has been following all guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state health department to limit group interactions to less than 10 individuals situated at least 6 feet from one another, she said.
"We cannot reveal any further details about the resident, but we hope for a full recovery as quickly as possible. There are no other positive cases at VCBR. This is the first positive result among any of the individuals at DBHDS state hospitals or other facilities," she said.
Officials said that as of last week, one employee at the Central State Hospital near Petersburg, two at the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Marion and one at Western State Hospital in Staunton have tested positive for COVID-19.
The department operates facilities that include adult mental health hospitals, the Commonwealth Center for Children & Adolescents and the Virginia Center for Behavioral Rehabilitation.
In addition to the VCBR residents, more than 1,200 adults are at state mental hospitals and centers for intellectual disabilities and 29 juveniles are at the Commonwealth Center for Children & Adolescents.
The department said that as of March 14, all DBHDS facilities restricted visitation to curb people entering facilities and screening protocols for anyone entering the buildings. The department takes temperatures of all staff to ensure they are not running a fever, and it requires self-quarantine for any staff who had to take a screening test for COVID-19.
McGuire said VCBR is using technology to decrease the spread of COVID-19 by maximizing the use of telework capabilities for facility staff who do not need to be onsite and maximizing the use of telehealth services for residents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
No sympathy here but I hope the staff doesn't get it!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.