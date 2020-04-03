In preparation of Oasis Church’s first Easter, Pastor Nate Clarke already had a game plan for how to reach people.
The non-denominational church, which normally meets inside Henrico High School, would still use social media and word of mouth to get people inside the school’s theater, where the church has held services since opening in September. Some yard signs and door hangers wouldn’t hurt, though, so Clarke ordered them with plans to put them around the community as his church and the hundreds of others in the Richmond area prepare for Christianity’s biggest weekend.
But those yard signs and door hangers sit in Clarke’s garage, unused as the coronavirus paralyzes in-person interactions. Clarke hasn’t been preaching from the high school’s stage these past few weeks; instead he's been trying to bring message of hope to a congregation on the other side of a screen. That is how Oasis will celebrate its first Easter.
“We’re continuing to still do the ministry, just in a lot different way,” Clarke said. “The mission has not changed because of the coronavirus. We’ve just had to change our method.”
Faith communities across the Richmond region are gearing up for some of their religion’s biggest holidays. Sunday is Palm Sunday and April 12 is Easter; Passover begins April 8; and Ramadan starts April 23. What are normally occasions that bring thousands of people together will be celebrated alone by individuals and families as gatherings of 10 or more people are banned across the state with the spread of COVID-19.
Instead, congregations are listening to pre-recorded sermons and using technology to stay in touch with one another - the normalcy of a Wednesday night bible study in a church or a friend’s home replaced by a Zoom call where people of faith look for some light in the darkness.
“This is a time to pull together - not pull apart - as a community and that’s across denominations, across faith traditions, across races, across economic classes,” said Lance Watson, the senior pastor at Saint Paul’s Baptist Church, which has three locations across the region. “We’re all in this together. What touches one of us touches all of us. This is a moment for compassion, for love, for community, for understanding, and for standing with each other.”
Saint Paul’s Easter weekend normally draws roughly 10,000 people, Watson said, with a Saturday Easter egg extravaganza that includes 30,000 eggs being dropped from a helicopter.
That weekend’s planning starts in September for a program that includes bringing all three church campuses together, a drama performance and additional music. This year’s Easter will have no egg drop or packed-to-the brim gatherings.
Rather, Watson’s sermon will stream online at 10 a.m., as will a drama at noon and last year’s musical special at 7 p.m.
“It’s really an unprecedented moment in our lifetime and often, as people of faith, we’re resistant to change and we fight back,” he said. “It’s not going to terminal, it’s just going to temporary and we’ve got to roll with it.”
Another Baptist pastor, Jim Somerville of First Baptist Church in Richmond, said the church, located off Monument Avenue with about 4,000 members, is rebroadcasting last year’s service to celebrate Easter this year. That way the congregation will remember what it feels like to be together in person.
“It feels very different,” Somerville said of the empty church. “This is home for a lot of people’s hearts and when they can’t be here physically it bereaves them.”
During a press conference Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam asked congregations to figure out different ways of meeting with his stay-at-home order reaching into early June. Guidance from the Northam administration suggests alternatives such as virtual services or drive-in meetings.
“Normally our faith communities would celebrate those important times together, but these are not normal times,” Northam said of the holidays approaching.
Three times a day, members of Chabad of Virginia tune in for Jewish classes on Zoom. More than 1,000 people have done so already, Rabbi Yossel Kranz said.
Come Wednesday, as Jewish people celebrate the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt, they’ll again use the video conferencing software. The synagogue has already prepared a Haggadah for members to download, fittingly titled, “Pesach Haggadah, 2020: Quarantine Edition.”
“We are here together and nobody is ever alone. No Jew is ever alone,” Kranz said. “We don’t pretend to know why this is happening. We are doing whatever we can in terms of what the professionals and the scientists and the doctors are recommending.”
“Right now it’s all about being there for another, either literally or virtually, and reassuring people that we’re not alone.”
The Islamic Center of Virginia in North Chesterfield has suspended all mosque activities, including daily salat and jumah prayers. The center did not return a request for an interview.
“Although we are socially distanced our hearts are united with common intention and purpose,” the center said in a message to members. “Our current inability to attend Friday and daily prayers at the mosque – insha Allah- will cause us to increase in our appreciation for the blessing and value of our gatherings and times together even more in the future.”
The Hindu Center of Virginia closed its doors in mid-March and is live-streaming major activities, Chairman Sanjay Thirunagari said.
President Kedar Thoota said the center is also offering online meditation so “people can get through the stress and uncertainty.”
“We’ve been trying to promote positivity and make sure that we at the center can help the community,” Thoota said.
While religious buildings across the region have closed, Saint Benedict Catholic Church in Richmond’s Museum District remains open. Mass is streamed online almost every day, but the church building itself is open so people - no more than 10 - can come in and pray.
Father John David Ramsey has also set up a special confession room that follows social distancing, where people are supposed to stay at least 6 feet apart.
Bishop Barry Knestout, who heads of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, which covers most of the state except for Northern Virginia, suspended public masses last month, meaning parishes across the diocese will stream Holy Week liturgies.
“This is personally distressing not to have the members of our faithful present and physically able to participate with us in this most sacred time,” Knestout said in a statement.
“People love all of the things that are generally available for maintaining their spiritual life, but there’s something special about seeing mass with their pastor in their church,” said Father John David Ramsey. “It gives them a sense of connection. It’s very important.”
As other churches stream services, Pastor Erik Bonkovsky and City Church of Richmond, a Presbyterian church, are taking a different route: giving members a home worship guide so people can worship together. Those guides, which are available online, include songs and a video-recorded sermon.
“We’re really trying to emphasize returning agency to our people to worship together in their homes as families, as roommates, as housemates, or in some cases individually,” Bonkovsky said.
The church typically holds an Easter event, complete with food, a bounce house and Easter egg hunt, at Forest Hill Park the Saturday before Easter, bringing families together in between Good Friday, when a service will be streamed on Zoom this year, and Easter Sunday.
“That definitely feels like a loss,” Bonkovsky said.
Vernon Gordon, the lead pastor of The Life Church in South Richmond, said the church is also keeping family in mind.
The church is live-streaming services and on Easter, the service will combine songs normally associated with children’s church and songs for adults and a sermon from himself, the children’s pastor and the student ministries pastor.
“With all that’s going on in our world, we want to give families a reason to do something together,” Gordon said, adding that he’s been encouraged to see families spending time together, and also the way churches across the region have helped feed people and assist with other needs. “While we cannot gather, we absolutely have the opportunity to spread the gospel. We lost the building, but we’re becoming the church.”
Reveille United Methodist Church near Carytown is also streaming its services. Small groups at the church have been meeting via Zoom, Pastor Douglas Forrester said.
For Easter, there won’t be the three services than normally bring in 1,100 people, or bringing in extra instrumentalists. Instead, a service will be uploaded to YouTube and a mix of staff and volunteers will serve as musicians - trying to bring some normalcy to the special day.
“We’re trying to give a consistent message of hope to help our people and to help anybody who watches the videos to understand that we’re going to come out on the other side of this,” Forrester said. “We want to come out on the other side of this knowing that the community is still going to need us and that’s why it’s vital that we hang together and support one another.”
He added: “There’s a lot of grief and sadness but we’re a people of hope and that’s what Easter is all about.”
This year is Rev. Charles Dupree’s first Easter with St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, coming to the downtown Richmond church in August as its first openly gay rector. Planning for the weekend had begun months in advance, the spotlight on the church with extra music and an Easter egg hunt on nearby Capitol Square.
That won’t happen this year, Dupree, like his pastoral counterparts elsewhere, streaming services - his Holy Week services going out on Facebook Live and Zoom. It won’t be the way Dupree envisioned it months ago, but the message of the weekend will stay the same.
“We’re all still the body of Christ,” Dupree said. “We’re all still connected and our belief in the Resurrection - it’s still going to happen even if we can’t be together.”
