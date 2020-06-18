20200615_MET_MONUMENT_AWE07

People gathered at the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue on Sunday. The statue and other monuments have been gathering places for people protesting police brutality.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

Virginia will have to continue to hold off on taking down the Robert E. Lee statue on Richmond's Monument Avenue.

A Richmond judge on Thursday extended indefinitely an injunction barring the state from removing the statue, the most well-known Confederate symbol in the former capital of the Confederacy. The statue has received increased scrutiny in the three weeks of protests in Richmond over police brutality and racial injustice.

The statue "belongs to the people," said Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley B. Cavedo, who has set another hearing in the case for July 23.

Gov. Ralph Northam ordered on June 4 that the Department of General Services remove the statue "as soon as possible." While state employees inspected the 130-year-old statue in preparation for its removal, Cavedo issued a temporary injunction on June 8 that barred the state from removing it.

Thursday's ruling and the June 8 injunction came in response to a lawsuit filed by William C. Gregory, the great-grandson of two signatories of the 1890 deed that transferred ownership of the land over to the state. The lawsuit argues that under the terms of the agreement and a legislature-approved resolution, the state is supposed to consider the monument and the area around it “perpetually sacred” and “faithfully guard it and affectionately protect it.”

Two other lawsuits challenging the planned removal have been filed, including one by six Monument Avenue residents who said removing statues on the street would decrease property values and hurt tax incentives. The statue is located in a federally-recognized historic district.

A lawyer for the Monument Avenue residents sought Wednesday to consolidate that lawsuit with the Gregory case.

While some residents object to the removal, the neighborhood association said in a statement last week that it supports getting rid of the Lee statue and others.

"For too long, we have overlooked the inherent racism of these monuments, and for too long we have allowed the grandeur of the architecture to blind us to the insult of glorifying men for their roles in fighting to perpetuate the inhumanity of slavery," the Monument Avenue Preservation Society's board of directors said.

All nine members of the Richmond City Council have said they support removing the four other Confederate statues on the street. One, Jefferson Davis, was pulled down by protesters last week. The city can't take down those symbols until a new state law takes effect July 1, giving localities control of war memorials. The Lee statue, built in France and unveiled in May 1890 in front of roughly 150,000 people, is under state control.

Since Northam's June 4 announcement, the Lee statue has served as a rallying point for protesters and community members who have gathered around the statue and marveled at the graffiti that now covers much of the pedestal the statue stands on.

Concrete barriers surround the Lee circle, installed by the Department of General Services on Wednesday in preparation for the statue's removal.

Only three members of the news media were allowed inside the Richmond courtroom where Judge Bradley B. Cavedo heard the case.

Press members, including a Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter, were seated inside the courtroom shortly before the hearing was scheduled to start. A sheriff’s deputy then asked everyone in the courtroom, which had a capacity of 60 people, to leave the room, citing COVID-19 restrictions.

Lawyers in the case were allowed inside along with three press members, who other members of the press corps voted on sending this. Those three people were Sarah Rankin of The Associated Press, Brad Kutner of Courthouse News and Henry Graff of NBC12.

The sheriff’s deputy declined to open the doors of the courtroom so others could hear the arguments from the hallway.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)

State Government Reporter

Justin Mattingly covers Virginia politics and policy.

