Virginia will have to continue to hold off on taking down the Robert E. Lee statue on Richmond's Monument Avenue.
A Richmond judge on Thursday extended indefinitely an injunction barring the state from removing the statue, the most well-known Confederate symbol in the former capital of the Confederacy. The statue has received increased scrutiny in the three weeks of protests in Richmond over police brutality and racial injustice.
The statue "belongs to the people," said Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley B. Cavedo, who has set another hearing in the case for July 23.
Gov. Ralph Northam ordered on June 4 that the Department of General Services remove the statue "as soon as possible." While state employees inspected the 130-year-old statue in preparation for its removal, Cavedo issued a temporary injunction on June 8 that barred the state from removing it.
Thursday's ruling and the June 8 injunction came in response to a lawsuit filed by William C. Gregory, the great-grandson of two signatories of the 1890 deed that transferred ownership of the land over to the state. The lawsuit argues that under the terms of the agreement and a legislature-approved resolution, the state is supposed to consider the monument and the area around it “perpetually sacred” and “faithfully guard it and affectionately protect it.”
Two other lawsuits challenging the planned removal have been filed, including one by six Monument Avenue residents who said removing statues on the street would decrease property values and hurt tax incentives. The statue is located in a federally-recognized historic district.
A lawyer for the Monument Avenue residents sought Wednesday to consolidate that lawsuit with the Gregory case.
While some residents object to the removal, the neighborhood association said in a statement last week that it supports getting rid of the Lee statue and others.
"For too long, we have overlooked the inherent racism of these monuments, and for too long we have allowed the grandeur of the architecture to blind us to the insult of glorifying men for their roles in fighting to perpetuate the inhumanity of slavery," the Monument Avenue Preservation Society's board of directors said.
All nine members of the Richmond City Council have said they support removing the four other Confederate statues on the street. One, Jefferson Davis, was pulled down by protesters last week. The city can't take down those symbols until a new state law takes effect July 1, giving localities control of war memorials. The Lee statue, built in France and unveiled in May 1890 in front of roughly 150,000 people, is under state control.
Since Northam's June 4 announcement, the Lee statue has served as a rallying point for protesters and community members who have gathered around the statue and marveled at the graffiti that now covers much of the pedestal the statue stands on.
Concrete barriers surround the Lee circle, installed by the Department of General Services on Wednesday in preparation for the statue's removal.
Only three members of the news media were allowed inside the Richmond courtroom where Judge Bradley B. Cavedo heard the case.
Press members, including a Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter, were seated inside the courtroom shortly before the hearing was scheduled to start. A sheriff’s deputy then asked everyone in the courtroom, which had a capacity of 60 people, to leave the room, citing COVID-19 restrictions.
Lawyers in the case were allowed inside along with three press members, who other members of the press corps voted on sending this. Those three people were Sarah Rankin of The Associated Press, Brad Kutner of Courthouse News and Henry Graff of NBC12.
The sheriff’s deputy declined to open the doors of the courtroom so others could hear the arguments from the hallway.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(11) comments
I suppose the crazies and vandals will take to the streets under the veil of darkness again particularly since because of the Mayor there is no police presence to enforce law and order. Everyone knows the statue will be go once the legal system has run its course so in this case patience is all that is needed!
I think it's important to point out that Robert E. Lee is not in any way connected to any isolated police incidents in Minnesota.
The Virginia General Assembly has given the Governor the legal authority to remove Confederate symbols, including statues... Why a 2 bit judge thinks he has all this power to override the will of Virginians is anybody's guess... APPEAL!!! Either the sate will take these down or THE PEOPLE will... It makes sense for anyone who respects the statues to support letting that job go to the state... ~~~ Bob
The statute "belongs to the people". Now will the Left continue its hand-wringing and violence or let the legal system do its job?
Yes, and the people have spoken LOUDLY... That's why Democrats are in control of the Commonwealth... Why do you think that your MINORITY gets to run the show??? Do you have any respect for democracy or majority rule??? I guess not..., ~~~ Bob
Bob, I thought in the USA minorities still have rights? Ironic that the Democrats claim that their party changed from the 60s, yet here you are claiming minorities don't have rights. The positions you Leftists twist yourselves into can be quite amusing at times.
"The statue "belongs to the people," said Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley B. Cavedo, who has set another hearing in the case for July 23.".........Well that trashed Attorney General, Mark Herring's bogus claim about the government deciding what to do with the statue. Democrat Mark Herring, another demonstrated racist and bigoted with his Blackface shenanigans, told us the idea of a referendum, was NOT going to happen, but with the proclamation, that the statue belongs to all Virginians, that very well may be the final deal, and it should apply to all other monuments in Virginia. Democrats OWN this debacle, they promoted the riots, the burning, looting and rampages by criminals and thugs, and they support and DEMAND the defunding of police, and Mayor Stoney went along with them, and against law abiding, tax paying Virginians, and fired the Richmond Police chief.
Yes, the statues do "belong to the people" and in a democracy "the people" are the elected officials... And our elected officials want these HATE SYMBOLS gone... PERIOD... What do you not understand about this, Dismay??? ~~~ Bob
How can a reporter for the RTD, the main source of news in Central Virginia and beyond, not be included among the three reporters who were allowed into the courtroom? Outrageous!
"How can a reporter for the RTD,..."
Don't you mean, how can a reporter for the news I like to read, not be included. Outrageous, I say!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.