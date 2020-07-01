A Richmond man convicted of a 1996 murder that happened when he was 16 years old, and which he has always maintained he did not commit, was granted a conditional pardon Wednesday by Gov. Ralph Northam.
Rojai Fentress, 40, was sentenced to 53 years for the drug-related murder that happened after parole was abolished in Virginia. He was not set to be freed until 2043. His lawyers with University of Virginia Law School’s Innocence Project sought a pardon in 2018.
In granting clemency Wednesday, Northam noted that the parole board recommended the conditional pardon. Among other things, Fentress must comply with three years of supervision by the probation and parole office, and he must release all claims he may have against officials for his arrest, prosecution and imprisonment.
Fentress and his disabled mother, Bessie Fentress, were featured in a March 17 story.
Last winter, Bessie, 68, and her daughter, Melissa, 49, were living in a tent at a homeless encampment in Shockoe Valley.
Rojai Fentress was upset to learn that they were homeless in February after he saw a quote from his mother in a Richmond Times-Dispatch story about the encampment. She said she had been keeping the news from him for months so he would not worry.
Fentress feared for their safety as COVID-19 became a growing threat and hoped to be freed to help care for them. Living quarters were found for the two later in March, and the homeless encampment was broken up.
The pardon request was supported by the man who helped put him behind bars: Brian Wainger, the former assistant commonwealth’s attorney who prosecuted Fentress in 1997.
In a Nov. 9, 2018, letter to the governor’s office on Fentress’ behalf, Wainger wrote that at the time of the trial, he was convinced of Fentress’ guilt, but that even for the crime of murder, a 53-year sentence for a 16-year-old was unusually harsh. A more moderate sentence of 20 years might have been more fair, he wrote.
He added: “Whether or not Mr. Fentress actually committed the crimes for which he was convicted, the interests of justice now require his release from confinement, with certain safeguards to ensure that he is not a threat to society, and assuming that he has been a model prisoner.”
Another inmate has said it was he, not Fentress, who fired the fatal shot — once in a 2014 affidavit and twice more in conversations with news reporters. But a federal judge did not find the man’s confession in the affidavit credible.
Fentress was convicted of the April 13, 1996, slaying of Thomas William Foley, 27, of Colonial Beach, who was shot while attempting to purchase crack cocaine at about 2:45 a.m. in the Midlothian Village Apartments in South Richmond.
The murder and related firearm convictions for which Fentress was convicted hung largely on the testimony of a witness who admitted she had been drinking, who did not see the shooting and who did not identify Fentress until six months later.
Fentress has been adamant that he had nothing to do with the killing.
Deirdre Enright and Jennifer Givens, with the UVA Innocence Project, said they were on their way to the Augusta Correctional Center to pick up Fentress on Wednesday evening.
Enright said they were not called until late Wednesday afternoon when they learned the governor had signed the conditional pardon. She said it is not known if Bessie Fentress has learned of the development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.