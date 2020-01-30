Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination for president Thursday.
The announcement comes less than a week before the Iowa caucuses, where Biden is in a close race with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, polls show, for the top spot in the first nominating contest for the 2020 election.
Virginia is one of 14 states that will vote March 3 in the Super Tuesday primary.
"We need a president that will prioritize giving working families the shot at the American dream that they deserve," Stoney said in a statement. "That’s why I’m endorsing Joe Biden for president. He has dedicated his life to public service and to giving a voice to those who don’t have one. He has always stood up for what was right and will continue to as president.”
In his endorsement, Stoney praised Biden's commitment to civil rights, specifically highlighting Biden's introduction as a senator of the Justice Integrity Act, which aimed to fight inequality in the criminal justice system.
The Associated Press reported in November that Biden, a former U.S. senator from Delaware who served as vice president under Barack Obama, met with Stoney and other black mayors in Southern states the day after the Nov. 20 Democratic debate.
“I think Joe Biden’s lock on the black vote is because of the trust they have in him,” Stoney said at the time, according to The Associated Press. “They saw that President Obama trusted him, and they see no reason why they shouldn’t trust him, either.”
Stoney, who was the executive director of Virginia's Democratic Party in 2008 when Obama and Biden won election to the White House, met with former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg earlier this month before a Bloomberg campaign event with former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
Stoney served as secretary of the commonwealth in McAuliffe's administration. McAuliffe has said he won't make an endorsement in the primary, but he held a fundraiser for Biden in November at his home in Fairfax County.
Biden picked up endorsements from eight Virginia lawmakers earlier this month, including from several prominent members of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus. Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th, endorsed Biden last year.
Biden is one of 14 candidates who qualified in December to appear on the state’s primary ballot, but three have already dropped out of the race.
