Local governments in the Richmond region will receive more than $96 million in federal emergency relief to pay expenses directly related to the coronavirus crisis.
Virginia informed localities throughout the state on Tuesday morning what their share will be of the $650 million initially distributed under the CARES Act stimulus package, but only on the condition that they agree to limitations on how they spend it and repay any money that federal auditors later deem to be used improperly.
The state will distribute the money from its Coronavirus Relief Fund by June 1 on the basis of population, with $30.8 million going to Chesterfield County, $28.9 million to Henrico County, $20.1 million to Richmond and $9.4 million to Hanover County - the "big four" localities in the region. Hanover will be responsible for using a portion of its money for the town of Ashland.
The package also includes $2.6 million for Powhatan County, $2 million each for Goochland and New Kent counties, and $607,495 for Charles City County, which also are members of the Richmond Region Planning District.
In the Tri-Cities area, the state said it would send $3.3 million to Prince George County, $2.7 million to Petersburg, $2.5 million to Dinwiddie County, almost $2 million to Hopewell and $1.5 million to Colonial Heights.
Localities can use the money for a wide range additional expenses in responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency, but not their biggest need - the mounting loss of budgeted tax revenues to pay for core services of local government.
"At this point, federal guidance indicates that the [relief funds] can only be used for the direct costs associated with the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and cannot be used to make up for revenue shortfalls," Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said in a letter to city and county executives and the elected leaders of their localities.
"State and local governments have requested that this restriction be lifted or that additional federal funds be provided to address the loss of state and local revenue," Layne said. "To date, no action has been taken by Congress to allow that flexibility or to provide funding for that purpose."
He cautioned localities that the funds "should be considered 'one time' monies and should not be used for ongoing services and/or base operations." The money can be used to cover eligible expenses through Dec. 30, but any costs beyond that date "must be paid entirely by the locality from local funds."
Before Virginia distributes the money, the locality must certify that it accepts all conditions of the funding in a letter signed by its chief executive officer, chief financial officer and chief elected official. Those conditions included repayment to the state and ultimately the federal government of any money used for purposes that don't qualify under the law.
"Since these funds are being provided to you 'up front' rather than on a reimbursement basis, it is important for you to understand that the burden of ensuring that all [relief funds] are spent for qualifying purposes falls to the local government," Layne said.
Virginia received $3.1 billion of the $150 billion provided by the law for direct state and local government relief. Fairfax County, with more than 1.1 million people, is the only locality in Virginia that received aid directly from the federal government - $200 million, which includes $7.2 million for the incorporated towns of Vienna, Herndon and Clifton.
Prince William County had sought direct relief in a joint application with the bordering cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, but instead the county and two cities will receive allocations through the state fund. Prince William, with a population of more than 470,000 people, will receive the largest allocation, $41 million, followed by Virginia Beach at $39.3 million and Loudoun County at $36 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.