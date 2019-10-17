After an unsuccessful bid a dozen years ago, U.S. Magistrate Judge David J. Novak, who sits in Richmond, has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate as a federal judge in an 89-3 vote.
In a statement following his confirmation Wednesday, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said, “We’re pleased that the Senate voted to confirm Judge Novak for the Eastern District Court of Virginia.
“His experience prosecuting national security matters at the federal level and his service as a magistrate judge have proven he is prepared for the complex cases that will come across his docket,” they said.
President Donald Trump nominated Novak in March on the recommendation of the two senators.
Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law, said U.S. District Judge Robert E. Payne may perform a preliminary swearing-in as soon as Novak’s commission, signed by the president, arrives via mail. A formal investiture will take place later.
Novak will fill the vacancy created when U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson took senior status.
Novak was first nominated in 2007, but the U.S. Senate, then controlled by Democrats, failed to vote on his nomination and others made by former President George W. Bush and his nomination expired, Tobias said.
“I think it is a great story of perseverance,” he said.
In 2012, the U.S. district judges named him one of the two magistrate judges in Richmond, a position he has held since.
“He’s a very experienced, mainstream judge,” Tobias said.
Novak was a federal prosecutor in Virginia for 18 years and was the lead prosecutor against Zacarias Moussaoui, a French citizen who pleaded guilty of conspiring to kill Americans in the Sept. 11 attacks.
A Pennsylvania native, Novak is a 1983 graduate of St. Vincent College and a 1986 graduate of the Villanova University School of Law. He is an adjunct professor at the University of Richmond School of Law and the William & Mary Law School.
What? …. has Kaine, of Kaine and Unable fame, and Warner turned tables, or has Trump given up on Making America Great Again? Hallelujah, and period.
One of the few "Yes" votes our Senators have voted. They have voted down other Virginians down for similar Judgeships in the past in other parts of the US.
