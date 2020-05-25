When he touched American soil, just months after his Army truck blew up from an improvised explosive device strike in southern Baghdad, Ben King’s relief was temporary.
The 39-year-old Richmonder was used to fighting invisible enemies — snipers, mortar fire, rockets that would come out of nowhere. But no one prepared him for the sleepless nights, the demons so dark that he felt only alcohol could dull them, and the suicidal ideation that made him think he’d never be OK again. It was a dreary routine that lasted years.
But then meditation and yoga saved him, he said. They helped him confront the harbored emotions he had forced himself not to feel.
What if this could save others who, like him, felt lost after years at war?
“I’m 10 years removed from the depths of my PTSD. But it’s not all gone. It’s not cured. It’s still a part of me,” he said. “I just interact with it differently.”
That drove King to actualize an experience that boosted mental health for veterans and help them manage the shadows of war trauma that lingered — a reality that’s left many uncomfortable with seeking help even as suicide rates among veterans rise, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Through Armor Down, a group King co-founded that focuses on addressing mental health in service members, came Mindful Memorial — a foundation founded in 2014 to transform a day that’s long reminded soldiers of loss into healing.
Each Memorial Day, buses of people went into Arlington National Cemetery and sat at graves to pay tribute to those who died in uniform. Yellow ribbons representing the name of service members who have died post-9/11 hung from the Women in Military Service for America Memorial. Throughout the weekend, these ribbons were gifted to veterans or volunteers to keep fallen soldiers’ stories alive — all by saying their name and taking a moment to honor the sacrifice.
Volunteers like Sandra Lopes visited soldier gravesites and sometimes came upon grieving families.
“I’m here to honor your son, your daughter. They’re not forgotten,” she’d say, before the parents swooped her into an embrace of mourning. King came across families who shared stories, like how their daughter who died after an IED strike was the “baddest chick you’d ever meet.”
In 2018, the day saw a soldier visit Arlington National Cemetery for the first time since serving in the Battle of Fallujah who wanted to honor the people he’d been grieving for 14 years. King ended up placing 29 yellow ribbons around his neck.
“Imagine. That guy spent years just holding on to that trauma, alone,” he said.
This year’s stories were different, as coronavirus upended day-to-day life and roped off cemetery visitation.
King was determined to adapt — to make these intimate moments challenged by the coronavirus possible. Mindful Memorial, a seven-year tradition in the making, went virtual.
He saw this as an opportunity to connect even more people, and for weeks, King had people sign up for a veteran and post their moment of gratitude to social media. He’s seen a community connect — one made up of people like a 75-year-old man who posted a Facebook video for the first time, and a 10-year-old who read the names of veterans and felt joy for saying them correctly.
“I love watching these videos. Watching people from all walks of life go through the same kind of process, pondering a name and seeing how each opens their heart,” King said. “There’s so much meaning and value to this gift of life that we have.”
This year’s death toll of service members lost to war post-9/11 reached 7,000, a harrowing number King made sure were remembered on Monday — a number filled with people whose stories he would not leave untold.
