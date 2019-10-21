Rodman-Dunnavant

Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico (left) and Del. Debra Rodman, D-Henrico.

Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, and challenger Del. Debra Rodman, D-Henrico, are amping up their attack ads in what is already the biggest-spending Virginia Senate race for TV ads.

In Rodman's newest ad, she attacks Dunnavant for running a TV ad in which Dunnavant  said she supported a federal ban on "bump stocks." Dunnavant voted against a state ban in the legislature.

The ad also notes a past A rating for Dunnavant from the NRA.

"Siobhan Dunnavant does whatever the NRA wants, and now she's lying to cover it up," a narrator says.

Dunnavant's newest ad attacks Rodman for co-sponsoring a controversial bill from Del. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax, related to third-trimester abortions.

The bill would have loosened the rules for a legal, third-trimester abortion reducing from three to one the number of doctors necessary to find that it was necessary for the life or health of the mother.

"Debra Rodman's bill would allow late-term abortion for any reason up until the moment of birth," a narrator says.

More money has been spent in Senate District 12 in the Nov. 5 election so far than any other Senate race, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

