The Richmond Times-Dispatch and reporter Patrick Wilson will partner next year on an investigative project with ProPublica, an independent, nonprofit newsroom based in New York.
ProPublica announced Wednesday that 13 local reporters and their newsrooms will participate in the third year of the ProPublica Local Reporting Network, which supports accountability journalism in local newsrooms.
“Participating reporters collaborate with ProPublica senior editors as they embark on investigative journalism within their communities,” the announcement said.
Wilson joined The Times-Dispatch as a politics reporter in January 2017. He previously worked at newspapers in Virginia and North Carolina, including The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk.
In its first two years of the Local Reporting Network, ProPublica partnered with newsrooms including Indiana’s South Bend Tribune, which reported on the police beating of a handcuffed man in Elkhart, Ind., and how the police chief promoted officers despite records of discipline, ProPublica’s announcement said. The reporting led to the police chief’s resignation and criminal charges against the officers.
And the Anchorage Daily News produced an investigation that revealed 1 in 3 communities in Alaska have no local law enforcement, which led Attorney General William Barr to visit Alaska and later release millions in federal funds to address the problem after declaring a state of emergency.
Other newspapers selected for ProPublica’s project include The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun in North Carolina, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in Hawaii, and the Arizona Daily Star.
