2018 Saint Gertrude

In middle, Emily Anne Cale looks at the gift salutatorian Bridget Catherine Boggs received during St. Gertrude graduation at the Siegel Center, June 5, 2018. 

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND

Saint Gertrude High School will move from Richmond to Goochland County for this upcoming school year, accelerating the move by a year because of economic uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The religious superiors of Saint Gertrude High School and Benedictine College Preparatory announced Thursday that the Catholic institutions will share a campus in Goochland a year earlier than originally planned.

This summer Saint Gertrude will begin its move to the Goochland campus where Benedictine has been since its move from Richmond in 2013.

Saint Gertrude and Benedictine had announced in January that Saint Gertrude, an all-girls high school in Richmond's Museum District, would relocate to Benedictine’s Goochland campus in 2021.

The two schools’ agreement includes the creation of an umbrella organization called the Benedictine Schools of Richmond. Benedictine, founded in 1911, and Saint Gertrude, founded in 1922, will still operate independently with a continued emphasis on single-sex education.

