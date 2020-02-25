Sen. Bernie Sanders, the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, has changed the venue for his Thursday afternoon rally in Richmond from The National to the Arthur Ashe Center, "due to overwhelming response from Virginians," according to his campaign.
The Vermont senator's rally will now be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.
Doors open at 2 p.m. The rally is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but entry will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
The rally comes five days ahead of Super Tuesday, when Virginia will be one of 14 states going to the polls. Virginia has 124 delegates at stake.
Sanders and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg were tied for the lead in Virginia at 22% in a Monmouth University poll released last week.
Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor South Bend, Ind., finished neck and neck in Iowa and New Hampshire before Sanders won easily this past Saturday in the Nevada caucuses.
Sanders will return to Virginia this coming Saturday - the day of the South Carolina primary - for rallies in Loudoun County and in Virginia Beach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.