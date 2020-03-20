More than 100 years ago – with the nation at war and Virginia under a new governor – lethal influenza swept across the state, sickening more than 326,000 people and killing nearly 16,000, most of them over two months.
The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-19 eased long enough, in the estimate of authorities ultimately proved wrong by a second burst of sickness, for Virginia to hold an election - and for voters to do, as they usually did in that era: obediently affirm the conservative, white-male status quo.
They re-elected the Democratic boss, U.S. Sen. Tom Martin – predecessor to the maximum leader, Harry Byrd Sr. – and all 10 members of the House delegation. That included one Republican, from Southwest Virginia, then a hotbed of competitive politics.
His name, venerated in the remote region’s hills and hollows, could have been lifted from a Coen brothers film: C. Bascom Slemp.
The enduring predictability of Virginia politics may have been a distraction from the deadly predictability of the pandemic, which raged as World War I was winding down.
The flu first took root in Virginia in September 1918 at what is now known as Fort Lee, outside Petersburg, where a soldier transferred from Massachusetts – an early epicenter for the illness - brought with him what was then known as la grippe.
And over the next two months, as thousands suffered and succumbed, it brought into sharp focus a state government unprepared for a health disaster of this scale.
Part of the problem was disbelief – that the outbreak would divert attention from the war effort, never mind that the military was contributing to the spread of Spanish flu by clustering large numbers of fighting men at posts such as Camp Lee, notes historian Nelson Lankford, retired editor of the Virginia Magazine of History and Biography.
Part of the problem was structural – that Virginia lacked a muscular health bureaucracy, even as its governor, Westmoreland Davis (like the current governor, a VMI guy), prepared to put in place a two-year, executive-proposed budget scheme still used a century later.
Long before it employed more than 100,000 to serve nearly 8.5 million, most of whom live in cities and suburbs, Virginia government was a lean cabal of parsimonious Mandarins who worried that too many public services would agitate taxpayers to demand more.
And that would threaten the oligarchy that controlled the mostly rural state of then-2.2 million.
In Virginia, the response to the Spanish flu epidemic was a patchwork. On the public side: federal, state and local government, each backfilling the other. On the private side: the Red Cross and the Anti-Tuberculosis Association, supplementing an overwhelmed government.
Bans on public gatherings – the social distancing of the day – were uneven.
The State Fair of Virginia, staged in Richmond not far from what has become tony Scotts Addition, continued with one restriction: indoor sideshows were dropped.
A man in Jonesville complained in a letter to Davis that was unfair to local fairs, a number of which were canceled, according to a 2002 master’s thesis on the pandemic by a student at the University of Richmond, Stephanie Forrest Barker.
As the enormity of the crisis emerged – with staggering rates of illness and death, particularly in Richmond, where 808 died in the first outbreak – temporary hospitals were fashioned from shuttered schools. Because of Jim Crow, blacks and whites were treated in separate hospitals.
Nearly 102 years later, at the right hand of Gov. Ralph Northam – himself a doctor – is an African American physician, Norm Oliver. He is helping guide the state’s response to COVID-19 as health commissioner, one whose specialty is racial disparity in health care.
In Richmond, the temporary hospitals – set up almost overnight – helped slow the spread of infection. Their staffs included medical students and volunteers prominent in other fields – Marguerite Davis, the commonwealth’s first lady, and Maggie Walker, the first lady of black commerce.
By the end of October, it appeared the worst had passed. On Nov. 3, 1918 – two days before the election and eight ahead of the armistice that ended World War I – Virginians got the all-clear.
It was too much, too soon. A second torrent of flu roiled the state before ebbing in February 1919.
A treatment debated during the pandemic that might have done more for the psyche than the respiratory system was whiskey. It was out of reach for many because the state had enacted Prohibition in 1916.
Davis ignored appeals to loosen up the liquor supply. Confiscated booze was occasionally turned over to hospitals and pharmacists, who would honor a doctor’s prescriptions for spirits.
The Northam administration on Friday wrote a different kind of prescription – one that might help save some restaurants from economic aftershocks of the coronasvirus: Allowing those with liquor licenses to sell wine and beer to go.
