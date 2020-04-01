For a glimpse of how COVID-19 could alter policy and politics in Virginia, cast your gaze about 375 miles north to the New York City borough of Staten Island. It is a red outpost in a blue metropolis, much as Hanover County is to the Richmond region.
Amazon — for which Virginia, at a cost of more than $1 billion, won a bidding war among the states for 25,000 jobs and $1.2 billion in tax revenue — fired an employee at its Staten Island warehouse who led a walkout to protest supposedly unsanitary conditions during the continuing pandemic.
It is a David-and-Goliath moment, brought into focus by the coronavirus, that has implications beyond job safety, public health and labor-management relations.
This plague is demanding improvisation by government. Witness: Gov. Ralph Northam’s decree that Virginians stay home to help slow the spread of disease, never mind uncertainty over his supposed legal power to fine violators.
The outbreak will also force changes in the institutions of government, requiring a reckoning that, beyond bipartisanship, will test the tolerance of the Democratic Party that controls government but — because of center-left friction — sometimes can’t control itself.
On health care, it is possible Virginia will gird for the next emergency by disposing of a distinction — rare among the states — that since the 1970s has allowed Richmond to control access to medical technology and has rankled Republicans as needless bureaucratic meddling in the marketplace.
Before a hospital or clinic can purchase the latest wizardry or expand its footprint, it must convince officialdom that either is essential to serving patients. An OK from an on high is embodied in a so-called certificate of public need.
Not only could this protocol change, so could the system under which non-doctors with doctor-like responsibilities would have more of them.
In Virginia, physician assistants and nurse practitioners can do only so much. Ditto: medical laboratories. Broadening their duties would increase access to care in areas where it can be scarce, such as the countryside. But it would also expand the care cadre for catastrophes.
Government bodies — city councils, county boards and the state legislature — will likely require a relaxation of the open-meeting law, making it easier for them to meet virtually if meeting in-person is unsafe.
The General Assembly is in a tizzy, worrying that its spring session later this month, when cases of COVID-19 could peak, will contribute to sickness and death. An alternative to a setting that makes for easier social distancing, such as a convention hall, might be a telephone or television hook-up.
State law doesn’t allow that now. It may in the wake of the epidemic. But that, along with those medical and health rules, will require legislative action, perhaps exposing ideological, and regional differences among Democrats.
One-party — read: Democratic — government this year meant a limited devolution of power from the state to localities. Might that slow, maybe cease, because crisis has a way of magnifying the muscle of central government?
Counties were granted the power to tax tobacco and hotels and motels without a referendum, or voter veto. Cities already have that authority, though their tax rates on cigarettes were capped.
Local government — like the state, facing budget shortfalls caused by the coronasvirus — has long argued it needs more freedom with its finances in good times but especially in bad times.
And in the worst of times, such as this pandemic, cities and counties largely depend on the state in managing disasters. There should be a way for localities to respond to calamity without risking a patchwork approach.
That’s where the General Assembly can step in, but it will have to reconcile local need with a cornerstone of state law: that the authority of local government is derived from the state, requiring the consent of the legislature.
Protections for the poor, most notably a freeze on evictions for non-payment of rent during the epidemic, have been put in place temporarily by the courts by order of Virginia’s chief justice.
In the future, might the General Assembly set those protections, looking anew at landlord-tenant laws that historically favor property owners?
But back to that fired Amazon worker on Staten Island.
Virginia is a state where management has always had more power than labor. The ban on compulsory union membership ensures this. So, too, do restrictions on public employee unions, one of which — if Northam consents — could be eased: allowing labor to negotiate wages, benefits and job conditions with local government if the municipality chooses.
COVID-19 could become a convenient excuse to just say no to such freedom, possibly triggering a backlash against Democrats by some of their most loyal voters, trade unionists.
And that could be easier because of another potential, seemingly un-Virginian consequence of the coronavirus: voting by mail.
