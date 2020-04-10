For politicians with gubernatorial ambitions, COVID-19 is an opportunity to raise their profile — to at least try.
Jennifer Carroll Foy wants the state to adopt voting by mail ahead of the November election. Fellow Democrat Justin Fairfax organized an online town meeting on the coronavirus’ impact on minorities. Pete Snyder, a deep-pocketed Republican, is offering small loans for small businesses to weather the pandemic.
And there are presumed candidates content to, comparatively speaking, keep their heads down.
As the No. 2 in the legislative black caucus, Jennifer McClellan backed a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam urging him to stick with an on-schedule increase in the minimum wage, leaving it to the No. 1, Lamont Bagby, to sign it in behalf of the caucus. As attorney general, Mark Herring occasionally warns Virginians against pandemic scams.
It is difficult to imagine all this registers beyond the rank-and-file. Both parties face COVID-19 complications, such as disruptions in the timing and procedures for selecting nominees for the House and Senate and delegates to the presidential conventions.
Nineteen months before what, in Virginia, remains the main event — elections for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general — this deadly crisis is complicating politics. It will do so again, even after the all-clear, shuffling the array of candidates and the policies they advocate for.
Beyond the health and safety of Virginians, the pandemic is endangering their economic well-being. Applications for unemployment pay are record-breaking. Cash flow to the state is evaporating, carving a hole in the budget that, in the two-year spending cycle that begins July 1, could exceed $2 billion.
During other dark periods, voters turned to candidates they viewed as emblems of security.
In the previous Democratic ascendancy, beginning in 2001 with the election for governor of Mark Warner, Virginians chose the telecommunications multimillionaire, viewing his personal success — he had never held elective office — as a sign he could skillfully manage the budget, then shredded by recession, 9/11 and the escalating cost of the Republican car-tax rollback.
His policy success, largely shaped by a promise-breaking, tax increase in 2004 that demanded he cajole and bully a Republican legislature, briefly lifted Warner into presidential orbit.
If the Senate, his current perch, is a consolation, it is one where he recently affirmed his financial cred as the Democrats’ point man in negotiations with the Trump administration over COVID-19 aid for small businesses.
Reliability drove voters in 1973 to install Mills Godwin as governor a second time. By then a Republican, Godwin embodied an establishment that looked beyond party to preserve such conservative principles as disciplined budgets, never mind that in his first term — as a Democrat — he won the sales tax.
But Godwin’s second term — because of the 1973-75 recession triggered by the OPEC oil embargo and wage-and-price controls and the end of the gold standard, both ordered by President Richard Nixon — was about retrenchment.
There might be a lesson in that for another former governor interested in another term: Democrat Terry McAuliffe.
McAuliffe, like Warner, a newbie to elective office, narrowly won the governorship in 2013 mostly because he wasn’t Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, the Republican culture warrior who is now the face and voice of the hard-line immigration policies of the Trump administration.
As governor, McAuliffe managed a budget that was still emerging from the Great Recession of 2007-09 and would be set back by across-the-board spending cuts by the federal government because of a standoff between a Republican Congress and President Barack Obama.
By talking up job creation and drawing down emergency funds, McAuliffe balanced the budget, as required by law, and burnished his credentials as a corporate Democrat, an ilk that has fallen from favor, yielding to an anti-Trump progressive rage that hastened three consecutive years of blue gains in Virginia.
Among the beneficiaries, both of whom were first elected to the House in 2017: Carroll Foy and Jay Jones, a prospect for attorney general. In their brief time as delegates, these thirty-somethings became synonymous with articles of faith for the Democratic left. Carroll Foy carried the Equal Rights Amendment; Jones, legislation to bring Dominion Energy to heel.
Were Virginia flush, their candidacies could have powerful appeal because voters — confident in the economy — might be less preoccupied with their pocketbooks.
And how does McAuliffe, previous experience, notwithstanding, run in the leanest times without offering more than castor oil?
Maybe, of all things, it’s a chance for a Republican comeback for governor. But with whom?
There’s Denver Riggleman, the 5th District congressman. He briefly ran for governor in 2017, appealing to greens and property-rights advocates by opposing those natural gas pipelines.
He invited a nomination challenge from the right by officiating at a wedding of gay supporters. He’s a small businessman, owning a successful distillery.
God knows, we could all use a drink.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.