See how Virginia's counties and cities voted in the Democratic presidential primary

*Have excluded candidates that are no longer actively running.
|COUNTIES
|Accomack Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|17/17
|Sanders
|598
|Warren
|173
|Biden
|2,026
|Gabbard
|41
|Bloomberg
|374
|Albemarle Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|31/31
|Sanders
|6,315
|Warren
|4,737
|Biden
|12,339
|Gabbard
|156
|Bloomberg
|2,752
|Alleghany Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|13/13
|Sanders
|234
|Warren
|96
|Biden
|586
|Gabbard
|21
|Bloomberg
|103
|Amelia Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|6/6
|Sanders
|171
|Warren
|46
|Biden
|765
|Gabbard
|6
|Bloomberg
|103
|Amherst Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|12/12
|Sanders
|409
|Warren
|212
|Biden
|1,474
|Gabbard
|24
|Bloomberg
|175
|Appomattox Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|10/10
|Sanders
|219
|Warren
|57
|Biden
|667
|Gabbard
|24
|Bloomberg
|71
|Arlington Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|55/55
|Sanders
|13,263
|Warren
|14,062
|Biden
|33,975
|Gabbard
|383
|Bloomberg
|6,682
|Augusta Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|26/26
|Sanders
|1,511
|Warren
|621
|Biden
|3,071
|Gabbard
|98
|Bloomberg
|517
|Bath Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|8/8
|Sanders
|68
|Warren
|33
|Biden
|187
|Gabbard
|10
|Bloomberg
|41
|Bedford Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|32/33
|Sanders
|1,318
|Warren
|534
|Biden
|3,524
|Gabbard
|119
|Bloomberg
|692
|Bland Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|8/8
|Sanders
|81
|Warren
|43
|Biden
|139
|Gabbard
|8
|Bloomberg
|24
|Botetourt Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|9/11
|Sanders
|619
|Warren
|259
|Biden
|1,509
|Gabbard
|37
|Bloomberg
|287
|Brunswick Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|14/14
|Sanders
|243
|Warren
|49
|Biden
|1,359
|Gabbard
|10
|Bloomberg
|173
|Buchanan Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|18/18
|Sanders
|142
|Warren
|35
|Biden
|403
|Gabbard
|2
|Bloomberg
|65
|Buckingham Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|11/11
|Sanders
|282
|Warren
|78
|Biden
|945
|Gabbard
|15
|Bloomberg
|130
|Campbell Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|11/17
|Sanders
|449
|Warren
|179
|Biden
|1,404
|Gabbard
|43
|Bloomberg
|229
|Caroline Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|13/13
|Sanders
|744
|Warren
|222
|Biden
|2,537
|Gabbard
|34
|Bloomberg
|323
|Carroll Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|18/18
|Sanders
|425
|Warren
|107
|Biden
|770
|Gabbard
|31
|Bloomberg
|157
|Charles City Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|0/4
|Sanders
|0
|Warren
|0
|Biden
|0
|Gabbard
|0
|Bloomberg
|0
|Charlotte Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|8/8
|Sanders
|127
|Warren
|42
|Biden
|702
|Gabbard
|6
|Bloomberg
|86
|Chesterfield Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|80/81
|Sanders
|12,744
|Warren
|5,215
|Biden
|32,120
|Gabbard
|497
|Bloomberg
|4,426
|Clarke Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|8/8
|Sanders
|525
|Warren
|249
|Biden
|1,209
|Gabbard
|28
|Bloomberg
|275
|Craig Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|9/9
|Sanders
|95
|Warren
|40
|Biden
|166
|Gabbard
|10
|Bloomberg
|33
|Culpeper Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|16/16
|Sanders
|1,203
|Warren
|409
|Biden
|2,640
|Gabbard
|47
|Bloomberg
|542
|Cumberland Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|6/6
|Sanders
|164
|Warren
|57
|Biden
|696
|Gabbard
|6
|Bloomberg
|62
|Dickenson Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|11/11
|Sanders
|178
|Warren
|15
|Biden
|288
|Gabbard
|7
|Bloomberg
|32
|Dinwiddie Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|13/14
|Sanders
|441
|Warren
|89
|Biden
|2,320
|Gabbard
|14
|Bloomberg
|234
|Essex Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|5/5
|Sanders
|138
|Warren
|65
|Biden
|852
|Gabbard
|8
|Bloomberg
|118
|Fairfax Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|124/244
|Sanders
|26,797
|Warren
|13,273
|Biden
|60,773
|Gabbard
|871
|Bloomberg
|13,436
|Fauquier Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|21/21
|Sanders
|2,151
|Warren
|924
|Biden
|5,141
|Gabbard
|139
|Bloomberg
|1,200
|Floyd Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|5/6
|Sanders
|610
|Warren
|205
|Biden
|517
|Gabbard
|18
|Bloomberg
|94
|Fluvanna Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|6/6
|Sanders
|818
|Warren
|477
|Biden
|1,991
|Gabbard
|32
|Bloomberg
|357
|Franklin Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|24/24
|Sanders
|913
|Warren
|299
|Biden
|2,538
|Gabbard
|65
|Bloomberg
|476
|Frederick Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|5/22
|Sanders
|331
|Warren
|129
|Biden
|734
|Gabbard
|25
|Bloomberg
|133
|Giles Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|10/10
|Sanders
|332
|Warren
|113
|Biden
|541
|Gabbard
|25
|Bloomberg
|97
|Gloucester Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|12/12
|Sanders
|912
|Warren
|354
|Biden
|2,165
|Gabbard
|52
|Bloomberg
|411
|Goochland Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|3/11
|Sanders
|162
|Warren
|78
|Biden
|495
|Gabbard
|8
|Bloomberg
|57
|Grayson Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|16/16
|Sanders
|182
|Warren
|76
|Biden
|425
|Gabbard
|13
|Bloomberg
|50
|Greene Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|6/6
|Sanders
|524
|Warren
|252
|Biden
|915
|Gabbard
|31
|Bloomberg
|190
|Greensville Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|9/9
|Sanders
|144
|Warren
|24
|Biden
|826
|Gabbard
|5
|Bloomberg
|90
|Halifax Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|21/21
|Sanders
|434
|Warren
|89
|Biden
|2,217
|Gabbard
|8
|Bloomberg
|219
|Hanover Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|37/37
|Sanders
|3,489
|Warren
|1,643
|Biden
|8,323
|Gabbard
|225
|Bloomberg
|1,314
|Henrico Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|89/92
|Sanders
|13,986
|Warren
|5,901
|Biden
|36,610
|Gabbard
|420
|Bloomberg
|5,296
|Henry Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|25/25
|Sanders
|635
|Warren
|143
|Biden
|2,697
|Gabbard
|44
|Bloomberg
|289
|Highland Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|6/6
|Sanders
|74
|Warren
|38
|Biden
|146
|Gabbard
|4
|Bloomberg
|10
|Isle Of Wight Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|15/15
|Sanders
|917
|Warren
|287
|Biden
|3,481
|Gabbard
|65
|Bloomberg
|477
|James City Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|20/20
|Sanders
|2,572
|Warren
|1,577
|Biden
|9,147
|Gabbard
|168
|Bloomberg
|1,986
|King & Queen Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|6/6
|Sanders
|136
|Warren
|47
|Biden
|551
|Gabbard
|8
|Bloomberg
|66
|King George Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|6/6
|Sanders
|565
|Warren
|236
|Biden
|1,451
|Gabbard
|50
|Bloomberg
|263
|King William Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|0/7
|Sanders
|0
|Warren
|0
|Biden
|0
|Gabbard
|0
|Bloomberg
|0
|Lancaster Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|7/7
|Sanders
|240
|Warren
|95
|Biden
|1,212
|Gabbard
|12
|Bloomberg
|253
|Lee Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|17/17
|Sanders
|121
|Warren
|26
|Biden
|308
|Gabbard
|3
|Bloomberg
|31
|Loudoun Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|99/99
|Sanders
|18,087
|Warren
|7,190
|Biden
|36,209
|Gabbard
|625
|Bloomberg
|8,028
|Louisa Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|16/16
|Sanders
|896
|Warren
|385
|Biden
|2,521
|Gabbard
|64
|Bloomberg
|457
|Lunenburg Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|12/12
|Sanders
|171
|Warren
|53
|Biden
|874
|Gabbard
|2
|Bloomberg
|94
|Madison Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|9/10
|Sanders
|277
|Warren
|140
|Biden
|703
|Gabbard
|19
|Bloomberg
|145
|Mathews Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|4/4
|Sanders
|211
|Warren
|89
|Biden
|608
|Gabbard
|13
|Bloomberg
|133
|Mecklenburg Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|24/24
|Sanders
|491
|Warren
|166
|Biden
|2,111
|Gabbard
|34
|Bloomberg
|292
|Middlesex Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|7/7
|Sanders
|255
|Warren
|89
|Biden
|863
|Gabbard
|12
|Bloomberg
|149
|Montgomery Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|25/25
|Sanders
|5,092
|Warren
|2,392
|Biden
|5,560
|Gabbard
|137
|Bloomberg
|866
|Nelson Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|10/10
|Sanders
|560
|Warren
|303
|Biden
|1,339
|Gabbard
|28
|Bloomberg
|239
|New Kent Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|10/11
|Sanders
|435
|Warren
|197
|Biden
|1,455
|Gabbard
|27
|Bloomberg
|254
|Northampton Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|6/6
|Sanders
|284
|Warren
|83
|Biden
|1,150
|Gabbard
|9
|Bloomberg
|227
|Northumberland Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|6/6
|Sanders
|178
|Warren
|90
|Biden
|1,061
|Gabbard
|20
|Bloomberg
|203
|Nottoway Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|10/10
|Sanders
|233
|Warren
|72
|Biden
|884
|Gabbard
|10
|Bloomberg
|119
|Orange Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|11/11
|Sanders
|911
|Warren
|379
|Biden
|2,222
|Gabbard
|47
|Bloomberg
|479
|Page Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|6/6
|Sanders
|325
|Warren
|116
|Biden
|693
|Gabbard
|21
|Bloomberg
|128
|Patrick Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|14/14
|Sanders
|252
|Warren
|87
|Biden
|550
|Gabbard
|20
|Bloomberg
|121
|Pittsylvania Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|30/30
|Sanders
|815
|Warren
|187
|Biden
|3,471
|Gabbard
|38
|Bloomberg
|416
|Powhatan Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|13/13
|Sanders
|698
|Warren
|272
|Biden
|1,812
|Gabbard
|47
|Bloomberg
|322
|Prince Edward Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|11/11
|Sanders
|349
|Warren
|230
|Biden
|1,453
|Gabbard
|16
|Bloomberg
|189
|Prince George Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|0/11
|Sanders
|0
|Warren
|0
|Biden
|0
|Gabbard
|0
|Bloomberg
|0
|Prince William Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|93/94
|Sanders
|17,123
|Warren
|5,083
|Biden
|35,418
|Gabbard
|513
|Bloomberg
|6,174
|Pulaski Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|13/13
|Sanders
|585
|Warren
|192
|Biden
|1,218
|Gabbard
|29
|Bloomberg
|245
|Rappahannock Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|7/7
|Sanders
|330
|Warren
|124
|Biden
|676
|Gabbard
|14
|Bloomberg
|133
|Richmond Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|6/6
|Sanders
|81
|Warren
|40
|Biden
|444
|Gabbard
|8
|Bloomberg
|54
|Roanoke Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|33/34
|Sanders
|2,704
|Warren
|1,130
|Biden
|5,952
|Gabbard
|144
|Bloomberg
|1,110
|Rockbridge Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|18/18
|Sanders
|533
|Warren
|320
|Biden
|1,568
|Gabbard
|25
|Bloomberg
|311
|Rockingham Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|32/32
|Sanders
|1,924
|Warren
|1,022
|Biden
|3,401
|Gabbard
|106
|Bloomberg
|445
|Russell Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|16/16
|Sanders
|291
|Warren
|45
|Biden
|541
|Gabbard
|10
|Bloomberg
|64
|Scott Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|18/18
|Sanders
|201
|Warren
|38
|Biden
|324
|Gabbard
|7
|Bloomberg
|37
|Shenandoah Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|2/13
|Sanders
|70
|Warren
|39
|Biden
|164
|Gabbard
|4
|Bloomberg
|53
|Smyth Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|15/15
|Sanders
|315
|Warren
|80
|Biden
|629
|Gabbard
|18
|Bloomberg
|85
|Southampton Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|11/14
|Sanders
|240
|Warren
|53
|Biden
|1,116
|Gabbard
|7
|Bloomberg
|163
|Spotsylvania Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|26/27
|Sanders
|3,784
|Warren
|1,254
|Biden
|8,507
|Gabbard
|188
|Bloomberg
|1,617
|Stafford Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|28/28
|Sanders
|5,087
|Warren
|1,739
|Biden
|11,277
|Gabbard
|307
|Bloomberg
|2,013
|Surry Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|7/7
|Sanders
|207
|Warren
|49
|Biden
|977
|Gabbard
|7
|Bloomberg
|103
|Sussex Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|12/12
|Sanders
|146
|Warren
|21
|Biden
|1,013
|Gabbard
|2
|Bloomberg
|95
|Tazewell Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|21/21
|Sanders
|403
|Warren
|91
|Biden
|749
|Gabbard
|34
|Bloomberg
|95
|Warren Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|12/12
|Sanders
|900
|Warren
|344
|Biden
|1,583
|Gabbard
|58
|Bloomberg
|334
|Washington Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|20/20
|Sanders
|819
|Warren
|311
|Biden
|1,600
|Gabbard
|30
|Bloomberg
|258
|Westmoreland Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|9/9
|Sanders
|345
|Warren
|105
|Biden
|1,436
|Gabbard
|28
|Bloomberg
|246
|Wise Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|13/13
|Sanders
|469
|Warren
|113
|Biden
|544
|Gabbard
|12
|Bloomberg
|69
|Wythe Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|12/12
|Sanders
|424
|Warren
|134
|Biden
|653
|Gabbard
|13
|Bloomberg
|114
|York Co.
|Precincts Reporting
|13/14
|Sanders
|1,906
|Warren
|906
|Biden
|5,413
|Gabbard
|133
|Bloomberg
|946
|CITIES
|Alexandria City
|Precincts Reporting
|23/31
|Sanders
|5,792
|Warren
|5,520
|Biden
|14,983
|Gabbard
|180
|Bloomberg
|3,236
|Bristol City
|Precincts Reporting
|5/5
|Sanders
|325
|Warren
|94
|Biden
|512
|Gabbard
|7
|Bloomberg
|74
|Buena Vista City
|Precincts Reporting
|2/2
|Sanders
|87
|Warren
|51
|Biden
|190
|Gabbard
|7
|Bloomberg
|36
|Charlottesville City
|Precincts Reporting
|8/10
|Sanders
|3,973
|Warren
|2,725
|Biden
|3,491
|Gabbard
|47
|Bloomberg
|624
|Chesapeake City
|Precincts Reporting
|55/64
|Sanders
|5,910
|Warren
|2,064
|Biden
|18,655
|Gabbard
|292
|Bloomberg
|2,289
|Colonial Heights City
|Precincts Reporting
|1/6
|Sanders
|16
|Warren
|5
|Biden
|15
|Gabbard
|1
|Bloomberg
|8
|Covington City
|Precincts Reporting
|6/6
|Sanders
|86
|Warren
|27
|Biden
|241
|Gabbard
|6
|Bloomberg
|21
|Danville City
|Precincts Reporting
|17/17
|Sanders
|758
|Warren
|170
|Biden
|3,879
|Gabbard
|25
|Bloomberg
|462
|Emporia City
|Precincts Reporting
|8/8
|Sanders
|67
|Warren
|16
|Biden
|412
|Gabbard
|4
|Bloomberg
|53
|Fairfax City
|Precincts Reporting
|5/7
|Sanders
|1,269
|Warren
|629
|Biden
|2,082
|Gabbard
|51
|Bloomberg
|528
|Falls Church City
|Precincts Reporting
|4/4
|Sanders
|881
|Warren
|906
|Biden
|2,354
|Gabbard
|19
|Bloomberg
|527
|Franklin City
|Precincts Reporting
|7/7
|Sanders
|173
|Warren
|49
|Biden
|848
|Gabbard
|10
|Bloomberg
|129
|Fredericksburg City
|Precincts Reporting
|6/6
|Sanders
|1,259
|Warren
|643
|Biden
|2,124
|Gabbard
|48
|Bloomberg
|439
|Galax City
|Precincts Reporting
|4/4
|Sanders
|82
|Warren
|20
|Biden
|173
|Gabbard
|6
|Bloomberg
|39
|Hampton City
|Precincts Reporting
|31/31
|Sanders
|4,333
|Warren
|1,296
|Biden
|15,732
|Gabbard
|143
|Bloomberg
|1,965
|Harrisonburg City
|Precincts Reporting
|9/9
|Sanders
|2,590
|Warren
|1,386
|Biden
|2,090
|Gabbard
|50
|Bloomberg
|248
|Hopewell City
|Precincts Reporting
|8/8
|Sanders
|350
|Warren
|184
|Biden
|1,444
|Gabbard
|14
|Bloomberg
|182
|Lexington City
|Precincts Reporting
|2/2
|Sanders
|227
|Warren
|263
|Biden
|565
|Gabbard
|4
|Bloomberg
|106
|Lynchburg City
|Precincts Reporting
|19/19
|Sanders
|1,806
|Warren
|785
|Biden
|4,836
|Gabbard
|105
|Bloomberg
|773
|Manassas City
|Precincts Reporting
|7/7
|Sanders
|1,438
|Warren
|507
|Biden
|2,321
|Gabbard
|45
|Bloomberg
|510
|Manassas Park City
|Precincts Reporting
|4/4
|Sanders
|592
|Warren
|159
|Biden
|765
|Gabbard
|5
|Bloomberg
|140
|Martinsville City
|Precincts Reporting
|7/7
|Sanders
|267
|Warren
|54
|Biden
|1,117
|Gabbard
|10
|Bloomberg
|178
|Newport News City
|Precincts Reporting
|46/46
|Sanders
|5,279
|Warren
|1,638
|Biden
|15,602
|Gabbard
|185
|Bloomberg
|2,252
|Norfolk City
|Precincts Reporting
|47/49
|Sanders
|7,931
|Warren
|2,681
|Biden
|18,463
|Gabbard
|237
|Bloomberg
|2,957
|Norton City
|Precincts Reporting
|1/1
|Sanders
|52
|Warren
|13
|Biden
|74
|Gabbard
|4
|Bloomberg
|10
|Petersburg City
|Precincts Reporting
|8/8
|Sanders
|717
|Warren
|190
|Biden
|3,927
|Gabbard
|9
|Bloomberg
|437
|Poquoson City
|Precincts Reporting
|4/4
|Sanders
|355
|Warren
|111
|Biden
|631
|Gabbard
|39
|Bloomberg
|144
|Portsmouth City
|Precincts Reporting
|32/32
|Sanders
|2,751
|Warren
|745
|Biden
|10,186
|Gabbard
|76
|Bloomberg
|1,431
|Radford City
|Precincts Reporting
|5/5
|Sanders
|654
|Warren
|240
|Biden
|705
|Gabbard
|24
|Bloomberg
|124
|Richmond City
|Precincts Reporting
|70/70
|Sanders
|16,232
|Warren
|6,540
|Biden
|20,494
|Gabbard
|227
|Bloomberg
|3,074
|Roanoke City
|Precincts Reporting
|21/21
|Sanders
|3,483
|Warren
|1,510
|Biden
|6,820
|Gabbard
|77
|Bloomberg
|1,159
|Salem City
|Precincts Reporting
|11/11
|Sanders
|688
|Warren
|275
|Biden
|1,312
|Gabbard
|21
|Bloomberg
|238
|Staunton City
|Precincts Reporting
|6/6
|Sanders
|1,189
|Warren
|715
|Biden
|1,754
|Gabbard
|47
|Bloomberg
|246
|Suffolk City
|Precincts Reporting
|26/28
|Sanders
|2,167
|Warren
|664
|Biden
|9,202
|Gabbard
|107
|Bloomberg
|1,079
|Virginia Beach City
|Precincts Reporting
|101/101
|Sanders
|13,797
|Warren
|4,200
|Biden
|31,395
|Gabbard
|669
|Bloomberg
|6,073
|Waynesboro City
|Precincts Reporting
|5/5
|Sanders
|778
|Warren
|321
|Biden
|1,320
|Gabbard
|34
|Bloomberg
|203
|Williamsburg City
|Precincts Reporting
|3/3
|Sanders
|1,131
|Warren
|625
|Biden
|1,434
|Gabbard
|21
|Bloomberg
|281
|Winchester City
|Precincts Reporting
|7/7
|Sanders
|977
|Warren
|413
|Biden
|1,666
|Gabbard
|26
|Bloomberg
|320
|Precincts Reporting
|2,349/2,581
|Sanders
|259,620
|Warren
|118,197
|Biden
|606,433
|Gabbard
|9,744
|Bloomberg
|105,721
