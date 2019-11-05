Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, defeats Democrat Amanda Pohl in Senate District 11.
Chase sought a second term in what appeared to be a safe Republican district in Chesterfield. But controversies of her own making hindered some of her Republican support heading into the contest with Pohl, data systems and evaluation director at the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance.
Chase touted her record, noting it included being chief co-sponsor of successful legislation that requires Dominion Energy to excavate toxic coal ash from ponds across the state, including two in Chesterfield County.
But Democrats launched a TV ad late in the campaign trying to tie Sens. Glen Sturtevant, R-Chesterfield, and Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henric,o to Chase, who had been involved in several recent controversies, including her cursing at a Capitol Police officer who wouldn't let her park in a secure area.
The Chesterfield GOP notified Chase on Sept. 30 that she was being kicked out of the county party following a series of controversies that upset other Republicans, including public attacks by Chase on Republican Sheriff Karl Leonard.
Pohl focused on the senator's positions on issues, including Chase's opposition to certain measures meant to reduce gun violence.
Pohl said she wants to build on the successes of the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid expansion in Virginia, wants Virginia to ratify the federal Equal Rights Amendment, and wants protections against discrimination for the LGBTQ community in state law.
Late in the contest actor Alec Baldwin campaigned with Pohl in Chesterfield.
Chase had cruised to victory in 2015 after she ousted a 21-year incumbent in a Republican primary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.