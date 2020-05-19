Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, is suing a former Virginia congresswoman over comments she made last year on John Fredericks' radio show.
Morrissey, who served in the House of Delegates from 2008 to 2014 and from January to March 2015 before winning election to the state Senate last year, filed the suit Tuesday in Richmond Circuit Court against Barbara Comstock. A Fairfax Republican, Comstock served in the House of Delegates from 2010 to 2014 before she represented Virginia's 10th Congressional District from 2015 to 2019.
In the complaint, Morrissey says comments Comstock made on the show hosted by the conservative radio host were defamatory.
"Inexplicably, the defendant, without any prompting whatsoever, stated that [Morrissey] was 'a predator when he was in the House of Delegates [and] we had to warn the girls to stay away from him,' " the complaint reads. "Later in the interview, the defendant repeated that 'we had to warn the interns to stay away from him.' "
The interview with Comstock came just weeks before Morrissey beat Sen. Rosalyn Dance, D-Petersburg, in a June 2019 primary to become the party's nominee in a heavily Democratic district, which includes parts of the city of Richmond; Chesterfield, Prince George and Dinwiddie counties; and all of the cities of Petersburg and Hopewell. Morrissey defeated independent Waylin Ross in the general election.
"The comments made by the defendant during her on-air interview with John Fredericks were deliberate, intentional and calculated to harm Morrissey," the complaint reads. "Comstock's statements have injured, slandered and harmed Mr. Morrissey's good standing in the community."
Comstock did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday. She lost the congressional seat to Democrat Jennifer Wexton in 2018.
Morrissey in 2014 entered an Alford plea to a single misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in a case involving relations with his then-17-year-old law firm employee, whom he later married. They now have children together.
Morrissey is seeking at least $1.35 million in damages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Another lawsuit involving Joe Morrissey. So what else is new?
Shall his voter base chime in?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.