U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas has endorsed Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, who is seeking the Republican nomination to run for Congress next year in the 7th District.
Freitas is one of seven Republicans seeking the chance to run against Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th. Spanberger won by about 2 percentage points in 2018 in a district that Republican Donald Trump had carried by 6.5 percentage points in 2016.
“Nick Freitas goes where the fight is, whether it’s leading Green Berets in combat in Iraq or standing for our conservative values in Virginia We need people like Nick in Washington to help us fight for lower spending, the 2nd Amendment, and our veterans," Cruz said in a statement.
The Cruz endorsement underscores that Freitas has support among some libertarians and conservatives outside Virginia. His backers include Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky. and Mike Lee, R-Utah. Freitas endorsed Paul for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination, then switched to Cruz after Paul dropped out of the contest. Freitas received a $500,000 donation this year from Richard Uihlein of Illinois, founder of a packing supply company.
Freitas was first elected in 2015 to the 30th District House seat that represents part of Culpeper County and all of Madison and Orange counties. He was re-elected Nov. 5 in a write-in campaign. He nearly topped Corey Stewart for the 2018 GOP U.S. Senate nomination.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.