Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and his wife, Anne Holton, interim president of George Mason University, have tested positive for antibodies to the coronavirus, a blood test that indicated previous exposure to COVID-19.
Kaine said he and Holton decided to be tested for potential coronavirus exposure after both fell ill earlier this year. He said they tested positive for coronavirus antibodies this month.
"While those antibodies could make us less likely to be re-infected or infect others, there is still too much uncertainty over what protection antibodies may actually provide," he said. "So we will keep following CDC guidelines—hand-washing, mask wearing, social distancing. We encourage others to do so as well. It shows those around you that you care about them.”
Kaine said he had tested positive for flu in mid-March and experienced new symptoms later in the month that he attributed to flu remnants and high pollen count. Holton, daughter of former Gov. Linwood Holton, then fell ill with fever and chills with a cough.
“After Anne got sick, we each talked to our health providers in early April and they thought it possible that we had mild cases of coronavirus," he said. "We were both at home in Richmond, working remotely and isolated from others."
"Due to the national testing shortage, we were not tested for the virus but continued isolating and watched for any worsening of symptoms," he said. "By mid-April we were symptom free."
In February the George Mason University Board of Visitors announced that Gregory Washington, engineering dean at the University of California-Irvine, will be GMU's next president. He takes the post July 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Interesting, that Tim Kaine thought that the Corona virus was just a remnant of the flu, that may provide some insight into the increase in "flu like viruses" that have been part of the flu for this year...…….. Good to hear that both Tim and his wife are now doing well.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.