Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., on Friday endorsed Joe Biden in the Democratic primary for president, just days ahead of Virginia’s primary March 3.
Kaine said the former vice president “has exemplary heart, character, and experience.”
“Barack Obama wisely chose Joe as his partner in the White House, and for eight years, Vice President Biden worked hand-in-hand with President Obama,” on issues ranging from the economy, health care and foreign diplomacy, Kaine said in a statement. “As a senator, I saw first-hand Joe’s role in these accomplishments.”
Kaine’s endorsement, one of few among the highest-ranking Democrats in Virginia, could help boost Biden, who has lagged in delegates after contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.
Biden campaigns in Norfolk Sunday evening.
Kaine, Hillary Clinton's running mate in 2016, had until now declined to endorse in the primary, telling the Richmond Times-Dispatch in December that no candidate had yet met his bar.
“I want to see a Democratic presidential candidate who can play to the new demography of the United States, run a practical rather than ideological [campaign], and have some track record that would make us feel, that would make the average voter feel like, we could give that person the keys,” said Kaine, referring to the administration of government, including foreign policy.
“I want a practical progressive rather than impractical progressive, and that’s what I hope to see coming out of the nominating process.”
A poll released Friday found Biden leading at 22% in Virginia, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont at 17% and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg at 13%.
The poll was conducted by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University. The poll, based on 866 registered voters, was conducted from Feb. 3 to 24. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.
Virginia, with 124 delegates at stake, is one of the four biggest states voting on Super Tuesday, along with California, Texas and North Carolina.
