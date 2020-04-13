Virus Outbreak Virginia

As of Friday, all seven inmates at the Central Virginia Correctional Unit #13 who tested positive for COVID-19 had worked at a cafe in the Virginia Department of Corrections headquarters building.

However, none of the department's 740 employees at the building have been diagnosed with COVID-19, a department spokesman said Monday. The headquarters, at 6900 Atmore Drive, and the correctional unit, at 6900 Courthouse Road, are both in Chesterfield County.

The department reported that as of Sunday afternoon, there were 11 women at the field unit who tested positive for the virus.

Statewide, of the department's 30,000 inmates, 33 have been diagnosed - six of them in the hospital - with the virus. All but four of the inmates are women. Thirty of the department's 11,000 employees have tested positive.

The Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland County has been the hardest hit facility with 16 prisoners and 19 staff with the virus.

Gregory Carter, a spokesman for the department, said that when fully staffed, the Atmore Cafe/New Beginnings Restaurant/Fresh Start Bakery is operated by 16 offenders from the Central Virginia Correctional Unit 13 and two from Chesterfield Community Corrections Alternative Program.

"They prepare and serve breakfast and lunch for purchase by staff and visitors. They also provide catering for meetings at Atmore," Carter said.

He said the offenders take culinary arts courses and work towards acquiring a certification. The certification, he said, "along with the skills developed on site, can help break down barriers to employment upon reentry to the community."

