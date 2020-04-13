Severe weather will soon clear out of Northern Va.; gusty winds should settle down by the evening

Severe thunderstorms left behind scattered wind damage, outages and flooding across Virginia today, though metro Richmond escaped much of the threat.
2 p.m. update and forecast
The last of today's severe storms are rolling through Northern Virginia, with clearing but blustery conditions elsewhere.
A tornado watch remains in effect this afternoon for the Washington area and much of the Mid-Atlantic. Since midday, Fredericksburg and the Shenandoah Valley have received the all clear.
Isolated showers left over in central Virginia do not pose a severe weather threat, and that activity will dwindle and move out over the next few hours as a cold front pushes through to the east.
As hit-or-miss showers quickly clear to the east of Interstate 95, central Virginia will stay partly cloudy, dry, warm and windy for the rest of the afternoon.
Expect more gusts to 40 mph, but winds will gradually die down by the early evening. Tonight will be mostly clear and rain-free with a seasonably cool low in the upper 40s.
Damage reports around the state
So far today, storms have downed trees in scattered fashion throughout central Virginia while largely sparing metro Richmond from the worst conditions.
One round of storms left wind damage from the Farmville area into Louisa County and the Beaverdam area of Hanover County just after daybreak.
Another cluster of storms toppled trees in Prince George County, New Kent County and King William County during the mid-morning hours.
According to Dominion Energy's online outage summary, the number of customers without power in the Richmond metro and Tri-Cities region had been reduced to 1,095 by 1:45 p.m., down from about 22,000 around 9 a.m.
The NWS relayed several reports of trees and power lines down between Martinsville and areas just north of Danville shortly after 5 a.m. Tornado warnings had been in effect, though it is not yet known if that was caused by a tornado.
Excessive rain also triggered flash flood warnings for the Roanoke area and much of southwestern Virginia.
A swollen creek forced 18 people to evacuate from an apartment complex near Abingdon, according to the Bristol Herald Courier. No injuries were reported.
NWS Blacksburg relayed a report of a water rescue from a car in Bedford County, with numerous roads closed due to high water.
This was brought by a dynamic storm system that spawned tornadoes and hundreds of wind damage reports between Texas and Georgia on Sunday. Tornadoes were also confirmed in South Carolina and North Carolina earlier this morning.
School meal services affected
Monday’s severe weather warning prompted some local school districts to alter their meal distribution for students.
Richmond Public Schools announced Monday it would cancel its mobile meal distribution but the 10 school sites would remain open.
Chesterfield County Schools postponed all meal services and said it would resume regular distribution on Tuesday.
Henrico County Public Schools also cancelled student meal distribution. Meals will not be distributed at any of the 14 locations where school families pick up “grab and go” lunches. Meal distribution is expected to resume Tuesday.
Traffic blocked on I-64 earlier today
9:15 a.m. – Downed power lines temporarily closed all lanes of Interstate 64 east Monday morning near the Broad Street exit in western Henrico County.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said all eastbound lanes, two westbound lanes and the on ramp from Broad Street were blocked as crews addressed the fallen lines.
The highway and ramps have since reopened.
In Nelson County, VDOT reported a mudslide blocking Route 6 near Duncan Hollow Loop earlier in the morning.
Look for updates to this story throughout the day.
