Presidential campaigns have their ups and downs.
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign is riding a high after a dominant victory in South Carolina on Saturday, but surrogates in Virginia were stuck on Monday.
Prominent politicians, including former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, were bound for the Bell Tower on Capitol Square for a news conference to encourage Virginians to back Biden on Super Tuesday when their elevator wouldn’t open.
The event, scheduled to start at 8 a.m., was delayed more than a half hour as the Richmond Fire Department worked to free them.
“Hey @JoeBiden! If you are wondering about why we are not at our 8am press conference for you - we are stuck in an elevator in downtown RICHMOND. 30 minutes and counting!” McAuliffe tweeted at 8:34, along with a picture from inside the SunTrust Center elevator.
Hey @JoeBiden! If you are wondering about why we are not at our 8am press conference for you - we are stuck in an elevator in downtown RICHMOND. 30 minutes and counting! #TeamJoe pic.twitter.com/SVpTIUoYfC— Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) March 2, 2020
Eleven people were inside - a mix of elected officials, advocates and staff - when the elevator went past the first floor of the center on Main Street and got stuck, something Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington, had playfully wished against when they boarded, said Taikein Cooper, the executive director of Virginia Excels, an education advocacy organization. The group was able to open the door - stuck between the first floor and a lower level - partially to allow for some ventilation, said Cooper, who was on the elevator.
McAuliffe, to no one's surprise, did much of the talking inside.
“The former governor kept our spirits high with stories and jokes,” Cooper said.
House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, who endorsed Biden on Monday, played some music as well, Cooper said.
“Had a blast! No better people to be stuck with in an elevator #TeamJoe,” Herring tweeted.
Said Cooper: “It was a bonding moment.”
A main topic of conversation inside the elevator: Biden’s rally Sunday night in Norfolk. At the rally, Biden referred to McAuliffe as “the once and future governor of Virginia.”
McAuliffe, who led the state from 2014 to 2018, is considering another run for governor after deciding not to run in a crowded Democratic primary for president. Virginia is the only state where a governor cannot serve consecutive four-year terms, but state law does not prohibit governors from waiting four years and then running again.
“I’m focused this year totally on winning the White House,” McAuliffe said Monday when asked about Biden's comment. “We’ll see where we are next year. I don’t foreclose anything.”
He added: “I want to make sure we win this White House. The stakes of Virginia in (2021) - a lot of it will be dependent on how we do this year in 2020.”
Among the potential Democratic candidates for governor is Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who served as secretary of the commonwealth in McAuliffe's administration and who also was stuck in the elevator.
Stoney endorsed Biden in January and spoke at Sunday’s event in Norfolk where Biden made his case that he - not Mike Bloomberg - is the moderate candidate who can beat Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and President Donald Trump.
“I know some of you all dated, flirted, dabbled with Mike Bloomberg - well all is forgiven, all is forgiven, because it’s now time to come home to Joe,” Stoney said Sunday.
Stoney got coffee with Bloomberg when the former New York City mayor campaigned in Richmond in early January.
“My job as mayor is to host any candidates that may come to our city,” Stoney said Monday, adding that he told candidates he had to personally talk with a candidate before endorsing them. “For me, Joe Biden represents our best chance at beating Donald Trump and for me it’s about winning this election in November. This is a marathon, not a sprint.”
Bloomberg is relying heavily on a successful Tuesday, when Virginia is among 14 states to take to the polls.
