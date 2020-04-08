Shenandoah National Park was closed Wednesday and going forward by the National Park Service following a request from the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health.
Park Superintendent Jennifer Flynn, with the support of NPS Deputy Director of Operations David Vela and Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, made the decision to immediately close the park until further notice, according to a news release Wednesday.
U.S. routes 211 and 33 will remain accessible to pass-through, officials said.
The park, which runs from Interstate 64 at Rockfish Gap and north to Front Royal, is one of the most popular and visited in the U.S. Some of its most popular trails, such as Old Rag and Whiteoak Canyon, have been closed in recent weeks. Access to other nearby trail heads has been blocked on recent weekends by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority. The NPS is working service-wide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release said.
Kyle Groetzinger, spokesman for the National Parks Conservation Association, said, “While sad, this is welcome news and we applaud the park superintendent for taking decisive action to protect their park and community.”
Groetzinger said his organization remains concerned about the Department of the Interior’s process for closing parks. “People’s lives are in jeopardy here and park staff around the country have been pleading with the agency to close their parks for some time now,” he said.
The park said it will notify the public when it resumes full operations.
