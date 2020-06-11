Shenandoah University's business school will no longer be named for Harry F. Byrd Jr.
The university announced Wednesday that its governing board voted unanimously to remove the name of the former U.S. Senator effective immediately. Like his father, Byrd Jr. supported Massive Resistance and opposed the desegregation of public schools.
“At Shenandoah, we encourage the best, the brightest, the inspired, to come learn with us, in the spirit of equitable access for every one of our students,” Board of Trustees Chairman Rob Frogale said in a statement. “This decision today about the business school is reflective of our commitment to continuing efforts toward racial justice and equality for all.”
The move comes during nationwide protests over police brutality and racial injustice, with marches sweeping across Virginia. Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, said last week that he planned to introduce a bill to remove a statue of Harry F. Byrd Sr., a former governor and U.S. senator, from Capitol Square in Richmond.
More than 2,500 people signed a petition started by a graduate student in the business school urging the university to remove Byrd Jr.'s name.
"Shenandoah cannot effectively promote and live out the tenets of social justice and equity when one of the largest schools on campus is named after a man infamous for fighting against the desegregation of schools across the commonwealth," the petition said.
The School of Business will not carry an individual's name, the university in Winchester said.
It had been named for Byrd Jr. since 1984, honoring the Winchester resident who went on to become a lecturer at the school. Byrd Jr. was the first person to be elected to the U.S. Senate twice as an independent. He died in 2013.
Byrd Jr. succeeded his father in the U.S. Senate, serving from 1965 to 1983. In 1970 he split from the Democratic Party, refusing to pledge to support its eventual 1972 presidential nominee.
He had served in the state Senate from 1948 to 1965. In that role, Byrd Jr. supported legislation that required schools that were desegregating to close, a measure that federal courts and the Virginia Supreme Court tossed out.
“The board and I understand that we cannot be an institution that serves all students equitably when our business school still holds the name of an individual who denied full integration of schools,” Shenandoah President Tracy Fitzsimmons said in a statement. “Although we cannot change history, we have the power to build a better future in which everyone is treated with respect and receives the same opportunities, regardless of race or ethnicity.
Fitzsimmons added: "With life comes experiences, relationships and education that illuminate historical injustices and help us better understand the injustices in our world today. That is what has happened here at Shenandoah. It is during this time in our national history, in which Black individuals continue to experience daily and systemic acts of racism, that we must stand up and act swiftly in order to move forward to a more fair and equitable future.”
The university also held an online forum Wednesday to discuss the name.
