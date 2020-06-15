Six Monument Avenue residents have filed a lawsuit in hopes of blocking Gov. Ralph Northam's attempt to remove the Robert E. Lee statue.
The lawsuit, filed Monday in Richmond Circuit Court, argues that removing the statue and others along Monument Avenue, which members of the Richmond City Council say they plan to take down, would hurt property values and endanger tax benefits for living within a historic district.
"Removal of the Lee statue or any significant alteration of it or any of the other monuments within the Monument Avenue Historic District will result in the loss of National Historic Landmark designation of the district, which will have a substantial adverse impact on Plaintiffs, including the loss of favorable tax treatment and reduction in property values," the complaint reads.
"Plaintiffs will also suffer injury as a result of the loss of a priceless work of art from their neighborhood and the degradation of the internationally recognized avenue on which they reside."
Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring have said the governor has the legal authority to take down the state-owned statue.
Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said Monday: "Governor Northam is committed to removing this divisive symbol from Virginia’s capital city. We're confident in his authority to do so, and look forward to winning in court."
While some residents of the street are suing to block the statue's removal, the governing board of the Monument Avenue Preservation Society said in a statement over the weekend that it supports the removal of the Confederate monuments from the street.
"For too long, we have overlooked the inherent racism of these monuments, and for too long we have allowed the grandeur of the architecture to blind us to the insult of glorifying men for their roles in fighting to perpetuate the inhumanity of slavery," the society's board of directors said.
They added: "If our silence has been perceived as approval of the intimidation implied by the monuments, we apologize. Hear us now: we support the decisions of the governor, the mayor and city council to remove the monuments. We look forward to being a part of the re-envisioning of the future of our avenue."
Of the six residents who are pushing for an injunction to the state's removal plans, only one, Helen Marie Taylor, is identified in the lawsuit. The 96-year-old stood in front of paving machines in 1968 to prevent the road’s cobblestones from being covered with asphalt.
The other plaintiffs asked to remain anonymous in the lawsuit in fear of public backlash.
A motion filed Monday says Taylor has been harassed by protesters at her home, "causing the other plaintiffs to be concerned about their personal safety and the safety of their families and residences." The motion also claims that some Monument Avenue residents have faced "serious personal injury" that required medical attention "simply because those residents commented to the (proponents of taking down the monuments) as they were damaging public property that those actions were unlawful or inappropriate."
The monuments, especially the Lee statue, have served as a gathering place for people protesting police brutality and racial injustice over the past two week following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. Protesters have sprayed graffiti on the Confederate symbols and last week pulled down the Jefferson Davis statue.
The anonymity request also cites an incident last week in which a group of protesters gathered outside the office of the lawyers representing a defendant in a different case that also opposes the Lee statue's removal, a lawsuit that resulted in a 10-day injunction. During that incident, according to the complaint, protesters cut off power to the office and tried to "frighten the attorney and his employees."
In a separate motion, also filed Monday, the six residents asked that their lawsuit be consolidated with the case filed by William Gregory, a descendant of two signatories of the 1890 deed that gave Virginia the land around the monument. Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley B. Cavedo granted the temporary injunction last week.
The Gregory lawsuit hinges on language in the deed signed in 1890 giving Virginia control of the statue, which says the state is supposed to consider the monument and the area around it “perpetually sacred” and “faithfully guard it and affectionately protect it.”
The new lawsuit cites that language, which is also in a legislature-approved resolution.
A hearing in the Gregory case is scheduled for Thursday.
“... internationally recognized avenue ....” That’s rich! If anything, the property values will increase with the removal of the statues.
From Article 6 of the Constitution ~ "The Constitution, and the laws of the United States.... shall be the supreme law of the land; and the judges in every state shall be bound thereby, anything in the Constitution or laws of any State to the contrary notwithstanding." I am thankful for the rule of law in the United States.
It's hard to be too upset with if these property values decline (debatable) as a result of an action that is good for the city as a whole. Property owners in Navy Hill, Fulton, Oregon Hill, Jackson Ward, etc. didn't get a lot of sympathy or legal relief when their homes were demolished.
The definition of white privilege: thinking property values are more important than human values.
Less money for majority black and Latino schools, Bilagáana. Who do you think has been a majority of property taxes over the decades because it certainly hasn't been my people.
talk about tone deaf! Property values rather than racism and police killings.
For generations families and businesses have bought homes and properties on or near Monument Avenue specifically for the monuments and the business in hospitality and tourism the Avenue drew from around the nation and global too. With the apparent support or acquiescence of the city council and the governor, those homes and businesses have been severely impacted. Look for many lawsuits soon to follow.
