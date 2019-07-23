A U.S. Army Reserve soldier was killed and two others were injured Monday night when severe weather knocked over a large tree at Fort Pickett, where they were taking part in a training exercise.
The Virginia Army National Guard, which operates the installation located outside Blackstone in Nottoway County, has not yet identified the soldier who was killed, but soldiers from Virginia and Kentucky assigned to the 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team have been training at Fort Pickett since July 13.
In a social media post, the guard said for those with loved ones training at the installation: "If you have not been contacted, your soldier is safe. Please keep in mind that busy training schedules and limited cellphone service may impact your ability to reach your soldier."
Fort Pickett provided chaplain and behavioral health support to the unit, and said it will continue to provide support as needed.
The incident is under investigation, and more details will be released soon, a spokesman said.
