CHARLOTTESVILLE — One look into the startling blue eyes of officer Cooper Rexrode evokes a sense of calm, as well as an odd desire to rub his belly, stroke his ears and coo baby talk into his earnest face.
It’s OK. The newest addition to the University of Virginia Police Department is not only used to it, it’s his job.
“He’s always down for a belly rub,” said Cooper’s human partner, Sgt. Ben Rexrode. “His job is to help people relax and ease stressful situations. He’s very good at it, whether it’s in the office or on the street. He seems to know when he needs to be calm. At home, he can get wound up playing with my kids and chasing squirrels. He’s definitely a squirrel chaser.”
Cooper is a miniature American shepherd trained in the ways of canine therapy. Snuggling, nose-nudging and standing by while anxious, stressed and distressed humans stroke his long, silky fur are among the skills he honed during months of therapy dog training at Positive Paws, a Stuarts Draft organization.
Cooper and his sergeant went through the program together.
“I didn’t really know what I was doing,” Rexrode admitted. “He was smarter than me and could figure it out easily. He knew what he was supposed to do. I just had to learn how to get him to do it.”
The department also utilizes Cooper as a public relations officer.
“A therapy dog is a conversation starter,” Rexrode said. “He attracts a lot of positive attention, presents a soft image for the department and makes officers more accessible.”
For Cooper, the training helped him to develop his natural dog talents to soothe savaged human hearts. Those talents have been proven in dozens of studies at universities around the world, including Johns Hopkins and UCLA.
Studies show therapy dogs are effective for Alzheimer’s patients, people with autism, cardiac patients and those in hospitals, psychiatric wards and criminal courts.
“The simple act of petting animals releases an automatic relaxation response,” officials with UCLA Health’s Animal-Assisted Therapy Center said. “Humans interacting with animals have found that petting the animal promoted the release of serotonin, prolactin and oxytocin, all hormones that can play a part in elevating moods.”
UCLA studies show petting dogs lowers anxiety, promotes relaxation, provides comfort, reduces loneliness and increases mental stimulation.
The American Kennel Club, which also has recognized therapy dog training, notes that therapy dogs are not the same as service dogs.
“Service dogs are dogs that are specially trained to perform specific tasks to help a person who has a disability,” the club notes. “Therapy dogs are dogs that go with their owners to volunteer in settings such as schools, hospitals and nursing homes.”
Unlike an animal in a K-9 unit, Cooper is not a full-fledged officer. He’s more of an auxiliary officer, a volunteer who assists the department. Unlike bomb-sniffing dogs or protection dogs at other departments, the university police does not own him. He belongs to Rexrode and family.
Working as the department’s community policing and victim’s assistance officer, Rexrode said he saw the value of a therapy dog.
“Having a therapy dog is something my wife and I wanted to get into and get our kids into as a way to help others,” Rexrode said. “She works for a school system and was thinking about ways to use a therapy dog in her work, and I thought it would be great for the police department.”
Sonny Saxton, director of the police dispatch center, said the response to a visit there by Cooper was so positive that the department’s leadership committee took notice.
“There was a lot of interest,” he said. “It’s amazing what a visit for a couple of minutes a day can do to boost morale and relieve stress.”
