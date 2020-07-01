By late March, when the first person in Roanoke fell ill from COVID-19, elsewhere in Virginia, 22 people had died.
The case count was nearing 1,000 as the virus infected mostly those living in Northern Virginia, and the governor had already shuttered schools, ordered some businesses to close and directed all of us to stay home.
Southwest Virginia was insulated from the worst of what the virus brought to the state. But as more and more establishments reopen and people venture out, often without mandated face coverings, and as restrictions eased still more on Wednesday, the tide has turned.
Back in March, back before everybody retreated to their homes, the coronavirus had hitched a ride with a few travelers returning to Franklin County.
Since then, cases of COVID-19 in the rural county accumulated at a rate of one or two a week — until people began to travel again.
From last Friday to Tuesday, the county’s case count rose from 54 to 88, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s website.
“We are having people coming back from vacation. It’s almost exclusively that,” said Nancy Bell, population health manager for the West Piedmont Health District. Nearly all went to Myrtle Beach, S.C.
“If you must travel, stay home for 14 days because it could be devastating if you come home and get your grandmother and your toddler cousin and your neighbor sick,” she said. “If you are going to knowingly go to a hot spot and take the risk, don’t make all of us take the risk.”
Bell talked about the rise in cases in Franklin County, which mirrors what is happening in the Roanoke Valley with the return of South Carolina beach-bathers.
As she spoke Tuesday morning in front of the Stanfield Mortuary Services in Rocky Mount, a line of cars, SUVs and pickups grew along both sides of Main Street, waiting to turn into the Pigg River Community Center for free COVID-19 testing.
The line began to form an hour before health care workers with Carilion Clinic and Bernard Healthcare Center and other volunteers planned to begin. They had supplies to test about 220 and had to turn away people when they ran out of kits.
The Rev. James Perkins said the free clinic, available to anyone who wanted to be tested, came about when the Lord inspired him after he saw the great need during a testing event at a local racetrack. Perkins said he reached out to Bell about a month ago, and to the 17 churches that belong to the Pigg River Baptist Association.
Taylor Tolliver and Billy Tuck were in separate trucks at the head of the double line. They shared similar worries.
“I think everybody may be exposed to it, and not know it,” Tolliver said. Neither wants to unknowingly spread the virus to others.
“I take care of my mom and she has diabetes and is legally blind,” Tuck said. “I don’t go on vacation, or anything like that.” But he’s heard about others who have and brought it home with them, and he hopes he didn’t encounter them at the grocery store.
Tolliver, pastor of Friendship Baptist Church, said, “When the governor said shut down, we shut down. When the governor said we could reopen, we reopened” They are following all the guidelines, sanitizing pews, sitting far apart and requiring face coverings.
“If you come in without a mask, we have a mask for you. If you decide you don’t want to wear a mask, we ask you to go away, and I’ll come visit you later to protect the health of others,” he said.
Bell said too few people in Franklin County are observing the mandate to wear face coverings in public places. She estimates only half do.
“I’m trying to explain to people if we all just do the right thing now, we won’t have this to deal with this in another wave. I fear that’s already too late,” she said.
On Wednesday, Virginia entered Phase Three of reopening, which allows more entertainment businesses to open and stores and restaurants to operate at full capacity for up to 250 people to gather.
Gov. Ralph Northam, in lifting the restrictions, said Virginia’s numbers look good. Daily case counts and hospital admissions are falling.
Southwest Virginia’s epidemiological curve begins like its western border, steadily rising during the spring until mid-June, when the trend line appears as though it is racing up a mountain without the peak in sight.
“Our curve has gotten steeper. It was steadily going up, and now our curve is steep,” said Dr. Molly O’Dell, who is leading the pandemic response for the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts.
Roanoke had accumulated 343 cases until a week ago. O’Dell said Tuesday that the number was up to 489.
People traveling to Myrtle Beach and on vacations has now endangered SW VA of increasing its cases of the virus. I have also noticed a lot more out of state tags in our area. One NY couple is responsible for bring the virus to one county increasing the cases at one location of 10 extra cases and climbing!
