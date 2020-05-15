Rebuking efforts by fellow Democrats, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, said Friday that she opposes the latest coronavirus stimulus package Congress is considering.
On Friday night the House of Representatives is expected to vote on the "Heroes Act", a proposed $3 trillion package that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi drafted. It includes help for state and local governments, student loan forgiveness and hazard pay for frontline health care workers, among other things.
The legislation, which Republican senators have said would not pass the Senate, also includes provisions to allow marijuana businesses access to banking and other measures that opponents say are not related to the pandemic.
Spanberger called the bill opportunistic.
“As the shockwaves of this pandemic continue, I have a responsibility to be honest with the people of central Virginia, including those who are suffering, sick, losing their jobs, or losing their businesses," she said. "In the face of this crisis, they expect our government to work together quickly to provide real relief for those who need it most."
"Unfortunately, many members of Congress — including some in my own party — have decided to use this package as an opportunity to make political statements and propose a bill that goes far beyond pandemic relief and has no chance at becoming law, further delaying the help so many need. Therefore, I will respectfully vote against this bill."
POLITICO reported Friday morning that Democratic leaders "were confident" the bill would make it through the House.
Rep. Kendra Horn, an Oklahoma Democrat, has also said she would vote against the bill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.