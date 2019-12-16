Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, said Monday that she is planning to support the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Spanberger, a former CIA officer, said in a statement that after reviewing the findings of the investigation and evidence, she believes the president abused the power of his office by “soliciting foreign interference in the 2020 election” and obstructed the congressional inquiry.
“This vote is about more than one man’s abuse of power; it is about the power of the presidency and whether we, as citizens, can expect that our elected officials, and most powerfully, our president, will fulfill their obligation to uphold the Constitution,” she said in a written statement.
“It is with a heavy heart, a solemn devotion to our Constitution, and a deep belief in our country that I believe we must pursue this remedy.”
The House is expected to vote Wednesday or Thursday on the two articles of impeachment against Trump — charging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — related to his administration’s dealings with Ukrainian officials.
Spanberger had been among a few congressional Democrats in swing districts who for months held off on supporting the president’s impeachment. In September, she publicly backed a congressional investigation into the president after a whistleblower claimed improper conduct by Trump and other administration officials.
Spanberger's votes are drawing national attention because Trump carried the 7th District three years ago. Spanberger was elected by about 2 percentage points in 2018 in a district that Trump had carried by 6.5 points in 2016.
Spanberger won the seat in 2018 by running up sizable margins in Henrico and Chesterfield counties while trailing in the district's eight rural counties. The district stretches from Culpeper County south to Nottoway County.
Earlier Monday, a small group of protesters gathered outside the Virginia Capitol in Richmond to decry the ongoing impeachment process against Trump and the role of Spanberger and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, another freshman Democrat with a national security background who represents a swing district. Luria, a former U.S. Navy commander, also plans to back impeachment.
The rally particularly focused on Spanberger.
“I'm out here this morning with a lot of great Republicans, great Virginians, who are calling on Congress generally, and Abigail Spanberger specifically, to stop the madness,” said Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Jack Wilson, speaking to a group of about 20 attendees and reporters. “We're calling on her and every other congressmen and women stop this madness, get back to work for the American people.”
On Tuesday, activists who support impeachment plan to rally outside the Richmond office of Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., as part of a series of nationwide “Nobody Is Above the Law” rallies.
Republicans are eyeing Spanberger's seat as a potential pickup in 2020, a high-turnout election in which they expect Trump to again lead the Republican ticket. Spanberger unseated Rep. Dave Brat, R-7th, in 2018.
Monday’s rally featured five Republicans competing for the nomination to run against Spanberger: Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper; Del. John McGuire, R-Henrico; Andrew Knaggs, a former Trump defense official; Tina Ramirez, the president of a nonprofit that promotes religious freedom in other countries; and Jason Roberge, a Coast Guard veteran and lawyer.
“We need a congressperson that’s going to represent the district,” McGuire said, adding that Spanberger ran on a “reach across the aisle” message that he said is not embodied in her support for impeachment. “She says one thing in the district and does something different in D.C.”
Roberge challenged the reliability of witnesses that Democrats have presented publicly, and called on the whistleblower who first levied claims against Trump to speak publicly.
Freitas echoed those sentiments. “She lent her weight to an impeachment process which is not based on overwhelming evidence,” Freitas said.
Ramirez said, “Trump is getting the job done,” and said the voters in the 7th District don’t want to see Trump impeached.
Knaggs also spoke in favor of Trump's performance in office. “You said that you were going to be independently minded,” Knaggs said of Spanberger. “Our president has kept his promises; you keep yours. Stand up to your own party, if you can.
Ver Sad - Trump is guilty of asking for accountability, may perhaps asking incorrectly but Bides son is not in any form a good guy Spangler is just another party liner who wishes to cut the baby in two So when a Dem becomes President than we will have to listen to the same nonsense about him or her Good job lady your one on the ones ending the Republic
There was never a doubt among the majority of her constituents of which I am one that she would vote for impeachment so hardly this is hardly news.
The fool in the front with the Trump sign obviously has no understanding of the Constitution or the Laws of the US. Too bad, he appears to be another ignorant voter who has drunk the purple KoolAid that is served at parties by the formerly known as Republican Party, now the new Fascist Party of Trump! I wonder if he likes the concept of separating babies from their mothers, too!
OK...she can try to "explain" herself ad infinite. It is clear to everyone in her district what she is doing and why she is doing it.
As someone in her district, I CANNOT WAIT until the next election to deliver my reply to her. I also know a whole lot of people who think the same way.
You don't fight government corruption by being a part of it!
Abigail Spanberger has taken the oath "to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic" quite a few times in her life. I have no doubt that this oath and the responsibility that comes with it are not things she takes lightly. Her decision to vote for impeachment is not partisan; it is the right thing to do. If a Democrat had done what Trump has done (and is still doing!), she would still vote for impeachment and I would gladly support her because it would still be the right thing to do.
"The rule of law is the principle that protects every American from the abuse of monarchs, despots and tyrants." says William Webster, former director of the CIA for four years and former director of the FBI for nine years. He served under Carter, Reagan and G.H.W. Bush, so we're not talking about a flaming liberal here. It is Congress' duty to serve as the check against a President who continually puts himself above the law.
Spanberger, you are a liar and a hypocrite. Go ahead and vote for this sham impeachment, against the will of your constituents, and see what happens. Dave Brat would done the right thing and voted against thg his farce. President Trump is making America great again in spite of you abby and will continue to do so.
David Brat was too political to make a decision independent of party politics. He lost his election because he was caught in too many lies and because he put party before country. Just because someone agrees with you does not mean they are making the right decision. Really, breaking the law is no way to make America Great. The one thing we can agree on is that we were better before Trump was elected.
We elected you over David Brat because you had the integrity to put country before party. Thank you for reviewing the evidence and standing up for the Constitution over what may be politically convenient. Whether your constituents agree with your decision or not, they should appreciate that your decision was made based on the available evidence and not politics. Regardless of what one may think of the job Trump has been doing, we simply cannot allow anyone to put themselves above our rule of law. Not if we want our Constitution to survive.
No, she is is voting to impeach a duly elected President of the United States. It's a coup d'etat and she will pay for it.
I agree!
Impeachment is outlined in the Constitution as the remedy available to the people to ensure that the person elected as President upholds his oath of office. Without a remedy the people could be subject to tyranny which is what our founding fathers feared the most. It is not a coup d'etat. I guess one could argue to refuse to impeach a President who has abused their power or obstructed an investigation for political reasons could also be considered a coup d'etat. Interesting I did not hear republicans calling the Clinton impeachment a coup d'etat. Did you call the election of Trump a coup d'etat once it became proven that he won as a result of Russian interference? You need to consider that regardless of what you think about Trump the fact is, whether out of ignorance or on purpose, he violated the Constitution by abusing his power then again by obstructing the investigation. He could be the best President ever, but he cannot violate the Constitution. Especially by rigging a Presidential election, because that would be a coup d'etat. Even if you believe he did not abuse his power there is simply no way you can say he did not obstruct the investigation. Ms Spanberger is rather conservative. From what I've seen from her web site, she did not come to this decision quickly. For the good of the nation, maybe you should take a moment, review the evidence and decide if the evidence is solid enough to impeach a democrat. That is what I did.
What a complete circus. Of course she is voting for impeachment. She is not capable of thought on her own. Must step in line with the party. No Dem had an issue when Obama used the IRS to go after his political opponents. This has been pure stupidity!
". No Dem had an issue when Obama used the IRS to go after his political opponents." Probably because that never happened. What happened was it was illegal for political parties to register as non profits of a certain type. The Tea Party people registered as the wrong type. And of your name is Tea Party, as in Tea Party Richmond, Tea Party Tulsa, ect ect, everyone knows Tea Party is political. Where liberal groups used name Like Citizens for reform or Environmental action or what not, not as overtly political, Do research don't spew lies. FACTS MATTER
I agree with you 100% No one had the nerve to disagree with Obama, knowing that he was not doing this country any good; he started the down flow of this country. This woman lied through her teeth when campaigning but people were too stupid to see through her. Why everyone is against Trump is a mystery to me because years ago a lot of politicians and Hollywood stars "rubbed elbows" with Trump; there are pictures that were put into the newspapers that prove it. I just don't understand what is happening, I really don't. One thing that I know for sure is that I will never vote for a democrat as long as I live, unless one can preform miracles. These politicians are nothing but an embarrassment and they all turn my stomach!
The republicans in congress did investigate that without interference from Obama and found that he did not use the IRS to go after his political opponent. (However it was found that Nixon and Bush did in fact do that.) In fact the IRS was going after dark money pacs regardless of who they supported. The only reason why the republicans even brought it up was to force the IRS to stop the investigation. Now dark money pacs are free to donate what they want to whomever they want regardless of where the money comes from. Just another republican gift to our once great nation.
